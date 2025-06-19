iPhone 17 vs Pixel 10: Here's how we expect them to compare

Intro





The iPhone 17 is expected to arrive this fall, as is tradition, while Google's highly anticipated Pixel 10 is said to come a bit earlier in August. This comparison has always been a fun one, but this year Google is making a few changes that might make it even more so.









Both phones are expected to land at the same $799 price point (excluding any last-minute changes), so if you’re in the market for a compact flagship this year, these are the two to keep an eye on.



Both phones are expected to land at the same $799 price point (excluding any last-minute changes), so if you're in the market for a compact flagship this year, these are the two to keep an eye on.

We'll break down what to expect from the iPhone 17 and Pixel 10 in terms of design, display, performance, cameras, battery life and more — so you can decide which phone might be the better fit for you. Apple, on the other hand, should finally introduce upgrades we've been waiting for ages to see, while still holding off on others that the competition — including Google — already offers.





iPhone 17 vs Pixel 10 expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

The iPhone gets even smaller while the Pixel stays familiar





The iPhone 17 is getting thinner — really thin. Apple is reportedly pushing for a mere 7.2mm thickness, making it the slimmest iPhone in recent years. Combine that with a slightly shorter and narrower frame, and you’ve got a compact and lightweight design, expected to weigh just 162 grams.













Both phones are expected to retain IP68 water and dust resistance, with USB-C ports. Neither phone will have a charger in the box, as usual.



The Pixel 10, meanwhile, keeps its signature look with the horizontal camera bar, but doesn't change much physically from the Pixel 9. Compared to the iPhone, we expect the Pixel to be slightly larger and heftier. It's rumored to feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a similar aluminum build as its predecessor, with rounded corners and possibly a new camera bump.

Both phones are expected to retain IP68 water and dust resistance, with USB-C ports. Neither phone will have a charger in the box, as usual.

Color options for both remain unconfirmed, but Apple usually introduces at least one new finish each year. The Pixel will likely stick with Google's playful tones.





Display Differences

The base iPhone finally gets a smooth screen





Both the iPhone 17 and Pixel 10 are expected to feature 120Hz OLED panels, but Apple may slightly scale back from last year's brightness peak. The iPhone 17 is expected to come with the same display panel that adorned the iPhone 16 Pro, which came with a 2,000 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 may keep the Pixel 9's impressive 2,700 nits.





The iPhone 17 may use a newer display driver and design that reduces bezel size slightly, while Google appears to be sticking with last year’s uniform but thicker bezels. However, the Pixel 10 display could improve in flicker handling with a higher PWM rate, reducing eye strain.



Biometric authentication will differ too: Face ID for the iPhone, and an upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for the Pixel.





Performance and Software

Google joins the "self-made" chip club, but Apple has a head start





Pixel 10 ’s biggest gamble this year is its chipset. The new Tensor G5 is Google’s first fully custom-designed chip, built by TSMC using its advanced second-gen 3nm node. It’s expected to bring big improvements in performance and efficiency, along with a GPU shift to Imagination Technologies’ DXT-48-1536, which could potentially boost ray tracing and graphical performance.



The Pixel 10's biggest gamble this year is its chipset. The new Tensor G5 is Google's first fully custom-designed chip, built by TSMC using its advanced second-gen 3nm node. It's expected to bring big improvements in performance and efficiency, along with a GPU shift to Imagination Technologies' DXT-48-1536, which could potentially boost ray tracing and graphical performance.

The iPhone 17, on the other hand, will likely upgrade to the A19 chip, but it will still be built on a 3nm process, possibly the second-gen N3E node. Apple's chip is expected to offer modest improvements in thermal efficiency and battery life over the A18.









Pixel 10 will debut On the software side, iOS 18 will still be missing key features like Siri 2.0, which might not launch until 2026. Meanwhile, thewill debut Android 16 and Pixel Sense, an entirely on-device smart assistant that taps into Gmail, Calendar, and other Google services for context-aware help.



Both devices are expected to support 7 years of software updates.





Camera

The Pixel 10 is coming in hot with a triple camera setup





iPhone 17 : a 48 MP main sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide. Still no telephoto here…



Apple is rumored to stick with a dual-camera system on the iPhone 17: a 48 MP main sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide. Still no telephoto here…

Google, surprisingly, is going triple-camera on the Pixel 10 for the first time. But there's a twist: the main and ultra-wide sensors may be downgrades compared to the Pixel 9. The main is a 50 MP Samsung GN8, and the ultra-wide is a 13 MP Sony IMX712, both of which are used in cheaper Pixel phones. The new addition is a telephoto lens — an 11 MP Samsung 3J1 with modest zoom.



Pixel 10 will probably lean heavily on software to compensate for the downgraded sensors. New AI features like “Speak-to-Tweak” for fast editing and “Video Generative ML” for a simplified video editing are expected, as well as improved video capture thanks to the Tensor G5. Google may also introduce 4K60 HDR video recording, which would be a big upgrade.



The Pixel 10 will probably lean heavily on software to compensate for the downgraded sensors. New AI features like "Speak-to-Tweak" for fast editing and "Video Generative ML" for a simplified video editing are expected, as well as improved video capture thanks to the Tensor G5. Google may also introduce 4K60 HDR video recording, which would be a big upgrade.

The iPhone 17 will likely retain Apple's consistent photo and video quality, but without major hardware changes, it may not be a huge leap over the iPhone 15 or 16. That said, reports claim a new 24 MP selfie camera is on the way, which will mean even higher quality video calls. The increase in resolution is also good news if you vlog or live-stream with your phone.





Battery Life and Charging

Bigger battery vs smarter efficiency





The Pixel 10 is expected to pack a 4,700 mAh battery, while the iPhone 17 will likely keep a ~3,600 mAh one. Google’s larger cell could result in longer battery life, although that wasn't the case for their predecessors, where the Pixel did last about 30 minutes more in our tests.









The Pixel 10 could also finally support Qi2 wireless charging, which offers more efficient energy transfer thanks to magnetic alignment. That said, rumor has it that users will need a case to utilize that feature. Meanwhile, Apple’s MagSafe continues to be one of the most refined wireless charging systems in the market.





Specs Comparison













The Pixel 10 has a lot more going for it on paper — besides the chipset, which we expect to be significantly less powerful in terms of raw performance. But the rest of the spec sheet? Yeah, the iPhone 17 will have a tough time competing with it.





Summary





iPhone 17 will represent a significant point in the history of base iPhone models, but not so much in the grand scheme of things. It’ll be thinner, lighter, and more elegant than ever, bringing a familiar Apple experience, finally rocking a smooth display after years of waiting.



The Pixel 10 , on the other hand, is more ambitious. It’s Google’s first phone with a fully custom chip, it will come with a new assistant called Pixel Sense, and a triple-camera system—even if the sensors themselves don’t scream “flagship.” Its $799 price could deliver more raw hardware for the money, especially if you value AI features and battery life.



The iPhone 17 will represent a significant point in the history of base iPhone models, but not so much in the grand scheme of things. It'll be thinner, lighter, and more elegant than ever, bringing a familiar Apple experience, finally rocking a smooth display after years of waiting.

The Pixel 10, on the other hand, is more ambitious. It's Google's first phone with a fully custom chip, it will come with a new assistant called Pixel Sense, and a triple-camera system—even if the sensors themselves don't scream "flagship." Its $799 price could deliver more raw hardware for the money, especially if you value AI features and battery life.

Both phones, however, will have a whole different feeling to them if the rumors about a $100 price hike come to fruition. With both companies having such capable mid-rangers in the face of the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e, it's not too farfetched of a possibility.





But if I had to compare which of the two is the more exciting device, I would say that the Pixel 10 is hands down the one. I am curious to see how its cameras perform, especially that new telephoto one. For now, though, It's looking like a fun future comparison, and possibly a monumental one.



