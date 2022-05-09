Galaxy S22 depreciates 3 times faster than iPhone 13, even Pixel 6 holds value better





The entry-level iPhone 13 mini costs $699, the base Galaxy S22 retails for $799, and the Pixel 6 goes for $599. SellCell tracked their value over a two-month period and has come to the conclusion that you will get the most money for an used iPhone 13 should you decide to sell it. The findings are in line with previous reports that said the iPhone holds it value better than Android handsets









The e-commerce site collected data across months one and two since release and found out that the Galaxy S22 is the worst at retaining value. 'Like New' Galaxy S22 models were 46.8 percent of their original value two months after the launch, making the S22 series the worst performer. It was followed by the Pixel 6 family, which had lost 41.5 percent of its value two months after the launch.





In contrast, the value of the iPhone 13 series had plummeted by 16.4 percent two months after the phones hit the shelves. What's worth mentioning is that value loss peaked after a month had passed (18.7 percent). Interestingly, the Pixel 6 also regained some of the lost value after the first month.









Galaxy S22's depreciation was linear, which appears to suggest that its depreciation has plateaued, so it might recoup some of the value in the coming months.









The 128GB Galaxy S22 Plus depreciated the fastest, losing 53.8 percent of its value in two months, which equates to a loss of $574.99. Google's worst performer was the 256GB Pixel 6 Pro which witnessed a loss of 45.7 percent or $479.





In the case of Apple, the 128GB iPhone 13 mini lost the most value - 29.2 percent - after two months. The mini models have not performed well and will not be refreshed, so it's not surprising to see that the iPhone 13 mini was the worst performer. Most iPhone 13 mini models also continued to depreciate after the first month.





The 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max was the best performer, and lost only 3.8 percent of its value after two months.



