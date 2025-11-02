Subscribers to T-Mobile and other carriers have been receiving this call in recent weeks

Scammers use social engineering to get you to respond the way they want you to





newbrevity . The latter claimed that he T-Mobile bill for 24 months. Americans also love to save money and will answer a bogus Email, text, or phone call and reveal personal information if told that by doing so, they can save a few bucks. That bring us to a T-Mobile subscriber who also has a Reddit account under his username. The latter claimed that he "received a call from some friendly sounding fellows with Indian accents" who informed him that thanks to his good payment record, he was being offered 30% off hisbill for 24 months.





Most of us would have been instantly suspicious and so was the Redditor. He was told by the callers that they didn't need any of his information and all they needed to do was call up his T-Mobile account to check out his account. That alone should have had the T-Mobile subscriber tapping the button to disconnect the call. But things went from bad to worse when the callers said that they needed his account PIN to access his records.

The potential victim had a great response





At this point, the T-Mobile subscriber told the scammers that he was uncomfortable giving them his account PIN. The response will surprise you because it makes the call seem even more suspicious. The callers on the other end of the line said that they would send him a link to reset the PIN. The potential victim had the perfect response. He told the scammers, "How about this, why don't you give me a call back number, and I'll verify it with T-Mobile before calling you back." The callers immediately hung up and never called back.

-Reddit subscriber new-to-reddit-accoun



As one Redditor noted, " T-Mobile reaching out to save you money? lol. Good on you for being hesitant." Another response gave good advice. "Never answer unknown numbers; let it go to voicemail. If it’s something seriously important they will either say in the voicemail or continue to call back."

A T-Mobile rep reveals information that you need to remember





A T-Mobile representative pointed out that the carrier's policy does not allow reps to ask you for any verifiable information on an outbound call. He went on to write that T-Mobile reps are not allowed to ask for that information "even if you call T-Mobile and the call drops before we ask you for your name and PIN, we still aren’t allowed to ask you for that information when we call you back."





The scary thing is that this seems to be the exact same phone call that many have been receiving over the last two weeks. While the majority are recognizing the call as being a scam and hang up on the call in order to confirm its authenticity with the carrier, those that don't are incorrectly blaming T-Mobile .





Whether the scammers promise you a discount or convince you that you're late making a monthly payment, they bad guys know exactly how you'll respond. This is called social engineering and can be defined as the use of human emotions such as fear, urgency, and curiosity by attackers to manipulate people to respond in a manner the attackers' desire. For the bad actors, it is like shooting fish in a barrel.





One last piece of useful information from a T-Mobile employee. Calls legitimately placed by a T-Mobile employee will show up on your phone as coming from "Customer Care."

Subscribers to U.S. wireless carriers, a number that represents a huge percentage of the adult population in the country, need to be concerned whenever they receive an email, text, or phone call from the company they pay each month for mobile connectivity. Many bad actors, knowing how Americans will do anything to keep their wireless service intact, take advantage of this by sending emails and texts, and making phone calls that appear to come from the carrier (a ruse known as phishing) threatening to disconnect their service unless a "missed payment" is made, or a request for personal information is responded to.