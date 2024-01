iPhone 15 depreciated the slowest in 2023 but Galaxy S23 was the real show stealer

iPhone 15

Surprisingly, the OnePlus 11 also did better than the Pixel 8, with a depreciation of 48.5 percent in the first three months. That's hardly impressive though and the performance was bad enough to land the phone on the top 15 worst-depreciating phones of 2023 list. Some Galaxy S23 phones were also a part of that list but it could be argued that one of the reasons the Galaxy S23 didn't do as well as the iPhone 15 was that Samsung and third-party retailers offered discounts on the Galaxy S23, which affected its resale value.

Now that 2024 has come to a close, it's worth looking back at how the best smartphones of 2023 held their value. Online smartphone marketplace and price comparison site SellCell has published a report that tells us how different brands fared in terms of depreciation.Apple's smartphones tend to be better at holding their value than Android flagships and the iPhone 15 upheld that trend. Three months after the release, thehad lost only 27.9 percent of its value -- 27.1 percent less than other flagships. The range even outdid the iPhone 14 by 5 percent.The best model within the range was the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max , which depreciated by only 18.2 percent in the first three months. Variousmodels dominated the best depreciating phones of 2023 list.