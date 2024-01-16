iPhone 15 depreciated the slowest in 2023 but Galaxy S23 was the real show stealer
Now that 2024 has come to a close, it's worth looking back at how the best smartphones of 2023 held their value. Online smartphone marketplace and price comparison site SellCell has published a report that tells us how different brands fared in terms of depreciation.
Apple's smartphones tend to be better at holding their value than Android flagships and the iPhone 15 upheld that trend. Three months after the release, the iPhone 15 had lost only 27.9 percent of its value -- 27.1 percent less than other flagships. The range even outdid the iPhone 14 by 5 percent.
The Galaxy S23 series held its value better than other Android phones. It lost up to 32.8 percent less value than other Android flagships, making it the best choice for those who don't stick to one phone for that long.
The 256GB Galaxy S23 Plus was the star performer and lost only 35.3 percent of its value three months after it went on sale.
Unfortunately for Samsung, the worst depreciating model among the handsets analysed was the Galaxy S23 FE, which had depreciated an astronomical 68.4 percent three months post-release.
The Google Pixel 8 saw its value plummet by 61.2 percent in the first three months and what's crazier is that it was outperformed by the Pixel 7a, which had lost 52.5 percent of its value during a comparable period.
Surprisingly, the OnePlus 11 also did better than the Pixel 8, with a depreciation of 48.5 percent in the first three months. That's hardly impressive though and the performance was bad enough to land the phone on the top 15 worst-depreciating phones of 2023 list. Some Galaxy S23 phones were also a part of that list but it could be argued that one of the reasons the Galaxy S23 didn't do as well as the iPhone 15 was that Samsung and third-party retailers offered discounts on the Galaxy S23, which affected its resale value.
Apple's smartphones tend to be better at holding their value than Android flagships and the iPhone 15 upheld that trend. Three months after the release, the iPhone 15 had lost only 27.9 percent of its value -- 27.1 percent less than other flagships. The range even outdid the iPhone 14 by 5 percent.
The best model within the range was the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max, which depreciated by only 18.2 percent in the first three months. Various iPhone 15 models dominated the best depreciating phones of 2023 list.
The Galaxy S23 series held its value better than other Android phones. It lost up to 32.8 percent less value than other Android flagships, making it the best choice for those who don't stick to one phone for that long.
The Galaxy S23 family had lost 43.5 percent of its value in the first two months and lost another 1.5 percent in the third month. In contrast, the Galaxy S22 had depreciated by 46.8 percent in the first two months alone.
The 256GB Galaxy S23 Plus was the star performer and lost only 35.3 percent of its value three months after it went on sale.
Unfortunately for Samsung, the worst depreciating model among the handsets analysed was the Galaxy S23 FE, which had depreciated an astronomical 68.4 percent three months post-release.
The Google Pixel 8 saw its value plummet by 61.2 percent in the first three months and what's crazier is that it was outperformed by the Pixel 7a, which had lost 52.5 percent of its value during a comparable period.
Surprisingly, the OnePlus 11 also did better than the Pixel 8, with a depreciation of 48.5 percent in the first three months. That's hardly impressive though and the performance was bad enough to land the phone on the top 15 worst-depreciating phones of 2023 list. Some Galaxy S23 phones were also a part of that list but it could be argued that one of the reasons the Galaxy S23 didn't do as well as the iPhone 15 was that Samsung and third-party retailers offered discounts on the Galaxy S23, which affected its resale value.
Things that are NOT allowed: