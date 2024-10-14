iPhones are depreciating faster every year while Samsung Galaxy S is holding more value









The iPhone 12 . The iPhone 13 had lost 46 percent of its value after 12 months, an increase of 2.4 percent when compared to the









On the other hand, each successive Galaxy S model is losing value more slowly.



12 months post-release, the Galaxy S22 had lost a staggering 68 percent of its value. The



Since the Galaxy S23 did marginally better than its predecessor. In contrast, the Galaxy S24 is doing remarkably better, losing only 50 percent of its value after six months.



Smartphones tend to recoup some of their value after initial depreciation, so it's possible that after the 12-month mark, the Galaxy S24 will retain more value than the Galaxy S23 did last year.



So, even though iPhones still lose value at a slower rate than Samsung's Galaxy S phones, the depreciation gap is shrinking and if the current trend continues, the gap may eventually flip.



An average smartphone user keeps their handset for nearly three years, so unless you upgrade your device everywhere, these numbers shouldn't mean much to you.