Late tweet from insider says Apple will unexpectedly not introduce this product Monday

A hot off the presses tweet from Bloomberg's star of stage, screen, and print Mark Gurman changes what we can expect tomorrow from Apple's "Glowtime" event. In a message sent from his "X" account, Gurman typed, "I don’t expect Apple to announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 tomorrow. Instead, I expect the Ultra 2 sticks around and — finally — gains a black color option. I also wouldn’t rule out a delay to the new Watch SE."
Apple, says the rumor mill, will introduce a pair of Apple Watch Series 10 timepieces with 44mm and 49mm cases. The new health feature will focus on monitoring the user for sleep apnea. This is a serious condition that causes you to stop breathing while you are sleeping. Your brain does wake you so that you can start breathing again but this process leads to awful nighttime experiences, and in the most severe circumstances sleep apnea can wake a person 30 or more times in an evening.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tells us about a last-minute revision to the Glowtime event. | Image credit-Mark Gurman
Apple was also planning to introduce the third iteration of its budget-priced Apple Watch SE (for Special Edition). I have the first-generation Apple Watch SE and it has served me well. The SE 2 does not feature the EKG and the pulse oximeter although a patent dispute has kept the latter off of Series 9 models. According to Gurman, he "wouldn't rule out a delay" when it comes to the Apple Watch SE 3.
As for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the tweet written by the Bloomberg scribe indicates that while Apple will not unveil a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra tomorrow as originally expected, the tech giant will add a new black color option to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. As we noted in our review of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 last year, it is not much different than the original generation model with its 1.9-inch display. The Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the S9 processor which was new last year, and the battery capacity was hiked by 4.1% from 542mAh on the original to 564mAh on the Watch Ultra 2.
The "Glowtime" event will kick off at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on Monday, September 9th. Besides the new Apple Watch models we should see Apple unveil the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Reportedly, there will be a pair of fourth-generation AirPods at the event. One lower-priced model will feature basic specs while a higher-priced fourth-gen AirPods variant will offer Active Noise Cancelation for the first time in the history of the non-Pro AirPods.
