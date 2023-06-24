iPhone 15 Pro Max: Apple’s best big iPhone ever to finally get small phone users to switch?

really

First things first, there are several advantages of going with the larger Pro iPhone over the smaller model that simply come with the design.

But that’s not the whole story.

The other reason iPhone 15 Pro Max will feel like the smallest big iPhone in a while is the fact that the bezels around the screen of the Pro models will be shrunk significantly this time, setting the record for thinnest display borders all around. So, you’d be getting the same 6.7-inch display in a smaller (and more ergonomic) footprint.The cherry on top is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s frame is said to be made out of titanium, which should make the Max model noticeably lighter compared to prior Pro Max models. It’s hard to estimate by how much but my personal wish is for at least 20g, which would make iPhone 15 Pro Max 220g as opposed to 240g (iPhone 14 Pro Max).

Smaller iPhone 15 Pro Max could convert millions of iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 users but it’s unlikely to appeal to iPhone mini users: I'm out, Apple!





In the end, as a small phone user, I feel like the most important question to answer is whether I feel tempted enough to switch to a larger and heavier iPhone 15 Pro Max model thanks to all design improvements expected this year, and the answer is... I don't think so.

And finally, this is the biggest and most controversial difference between the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max and the smaller iPhone 15 Pro model. As per numerous reports, iPhone 15 Pro Max is getting a periscope zoom camera (allegedly 5-6x optical zoom), which won’t be present on the smaller model - this one's said to stick to the same 3x zoom lens like the one in iPhone 14 Pro/Max.I’ve spoken about the benefits of long-range zoom cameras on phones before, and I maintain my opinion that they can be incredibly useful and fun to use - even more so than an ultra-wide camera. The great thing about the periscope zoom lens on iPhone 15 Pro Max is that this one is likely to also let you perform a sensor-crop zoom, which could essentially turn the 5/6x optical zoom camera into another, fourth lens, able to zoom to 10/12x with optical quality! This should also be available in video mode (currently, only iPhone can do sensor-crop zoom in video).That aside, the reason I say this particular iPhone 15 Pro Max selling point is a bit controversial is because it’s the only one that feels like an attempt to “force” users to buy the larger Pro model over the smaller one, which I’m not a big fan of.