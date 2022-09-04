The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone





The image appears to reinforce rumors that the 6.7-inch non-Pro model will be called the iPhone 14 Plus , and not iPhone 14 Max, as most earlier rumors had claimed. It will be accompanied by a 6.1-inch standard model, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.









The rumor also echoes earlier reports such as only the Pros will be armed with the new A16 Bionic chip and faster LPDDR5 RAM, and the upscale models will also flaunt a higher resolution 48MP main camera.





It also corroborates a report that had said the iPhone 14 would have a 3,279mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Plus/Max would carry a 4,325mAh cell, the iPhone 14 Pro would come with a 3,200mAh battery, and the maxed-out model would feature a 4,323mAh cell.





There is also some new intel on the weight of the range. Apparently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will weigh 255 grams, which would make it heavier than the 240 grams iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is already one of the heaviest flagship phones around.





Similarly, the Pro is said to go from 204 grams to 215 grams. The standard model will more or less continue to weigh 173 grams, whereas the iPhone 14 Plus is expected to have a weight of 245 grams.





Since both 6.7-inch models are rumored to have roughly the same battery capacity, we will wager that the Pro Max's new and bigger camera sensors and bigger camera bulge are amongst the things that have contributed to the weight increase.





For reference, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra weighs 228 grams, and the company's foldable phone which has two screens comes in at 263 grams, so assuming today's leak is legit, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be one heavy phone and this could prevent it from becoming the best phone of the year

Latest rumor changes the iPhone 14 price narrative...again





Today's rumor also indicates that the new phones will be pricier than the outgoing generation. It claims that the base iPhone 14 will cost 6,699 yuan ($971), the iPhone 14 Plus will retail for 7,399 yuan, the iPhone 14 Pro will require you to shell out at least 9,899 yuan, and the Pro Max will go for 10,899 yuan.





For reference, the iPhone 13 carried a price tag of 5,999 yuan (~$869) at launch in China, and the iPhone 13 Pro retailed for 7,999 yuan ($1,159).





This doesn't align with most other reports that say that the standard iPhone 14 will not be more expensive than the iPhone 13, which costs $799, and the Pros could see a price hike of $50 to $100.





Everything will become clear on September 7 , when Apple will officially reveal the new phones.