 Three iPhone 14 models tipped to get larger batteries than 2021 counterparts
Three iPhone 14 models tipped to get larger batteries than 2021 counterparts

Three iPhone 14 models tipped to get larger batteries than 2021 counterparts
Though the iPhone 14 is still months away, we appear to know a lot about Apple's next smartphone line already - from the key camera specs to design changes - thanks to a plethora of rumors. No credible source has said anything about the battery capacity yet. Today, leaker ShrimpApplePro has brought to our attention a post from a Chinese tipster who has published battery capacities for the entire series.

Since the leaker does not have an established track record, it's best to take this rumor with a huge pinch of salt.

Apparently, the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 will sport a 3,279mAh cell, which would be a smidge bigger than iPhone 13's 3,240mAh battery. The 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have a 3,200mAh cell, which would be a better-than-nothing upgrade over iPhone 13 Pro's 3,095 battery.

The highest-end model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is rumored to come with a 4,323mAh cell. For reference, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a slightly bigger 4,352mAh battery. A sketchy report had recently said that the iPhone 14 Pro Max would gain an additional 2 hours and 10 minutes of battery life.

Assuming today's leak is legit, we wonder what's behind the alleged longer battery life, considering the A16 Bionic - the chip that will power the next iPhone range, or at least the Pro models - will be based on an older manufacturing tech, meaning it will not benefit from efficiency gains offered by the 4nm process.



Moving on, today's rumor also says that the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, which will replace the iPhone mini, will have a 4,325mAh cell. This suggests it will have the biggest battery of all models.

Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 14 series in September. The Pro variants are highly likely to ditch the notch in favor of pill and hole cutouts for the front camera and Face ID tech. These models are also expected to feature a new 48MP sensor, which could make them the best camera phones of the year.

The premium iPhone models may also get an always-on display feature to let you view basic information even when they are locked. This could help extend battery life.

All phones in the lineup could get an improved selfie camera for brighter images as well as a satellite messaging feature for times when a cellular network is not available. 
Loading Comments...

