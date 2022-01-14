Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Wearables VR

Apple considering delay of its mixed reality AR/VR headset pushing release back to 2023

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple considering delay of its mixed reality AR/VR headset pushing release back to 2023
Expected to finally be introduced in the second half of this year, Apple's mixed reality (VR/AR) headset now faces a delay that would push the release of the product into 2023. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on Bloomberg TV that Apple has run into some "development snags related to camera technology, software, and the device overheating."

Mark noted that Apple had planned to unveil the headset this coming June during the WWDC developer conference but is considering a delay that would push back the release by a few months. Gurman now says that at the earliest, the product will be introduced at the end of this year with availability in stores by 2023.

Virtual Reality immerses the user in a computer-generated environment that looks real. Augmented reality puts a layer of data and other information on top of real-world imagery. The mixed reality headset would be Apple's first major new product category since the Apple Watch was released in 2015.

This would be the second delay for the product as Apple was hoping originally to release the headset in 2021. Keep in mind that as the first new product category for Apple since 2015, the company would like to double and triple-check everything to make sure that there are no bugs to mess with the experience of a brand new product category.

This is a developing story and will be updated!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

2022 iPad Pro may have a larger logo for wireless charging and iPhone 13-like camera
by Anam Hamid,  0
2022 iPad Pro may have a larger logo for wireless charging and iPhone 13-like camera
All 5G iPhone 14 models could come with 120Hz refresh rate
by Alan Friedman,  4
All 5G iPhone 14 models could come with 120Hz refresh rate
Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra delay: Android and Samsung users, the wait might be worth it!
by Martin Filipov,  7
Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra delay: Android and Samsung users, the wait might be worth it!
Leaked Moto G Stylus (2022) promo video leaves (almost) no question unanswered
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Leaked Moto G Stylus (2022) promo video leaves (almost) no question unanswered
Mammoth leak reveals every last Galaxy Tab S8 detail, including official pictures
by Anam Hamid,  3
Mammoth leak reveals every last Galaxy Tab S8 detail, including official pictures
Nokia G20’s successor leaks ahead of official announcement
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Nokia G20’s successor leaks ahead of official announcement
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless