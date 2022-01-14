Apple considering delay of its mixed reality AR/VR headset pushing release back to 2023



Expected to finally be introduced in the second half of this year, Apple's mixed reality (VR/AR) headset now faces a delay that would push the release of the product into 2023. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on Bloomberg TV that Apple has run into some "development snags related to camera technology, software, and the device overheating."







Mark noted that Apple had planned to unveil the headset this coming June during the WWDC developer conference but is considering a delay that would push back the release by a few months. Gurman now says that at the earliest, the product will be introduced at the end of this year with availability in stores by 2023.





Virtual Reality immerses the user in a computer-generated environment that looks real. Augmented reality puts a layer of data and other information on top of real-world imagery. The mixed reality headset would be Apple's first major new product category since the Apple Watch was released in 2015.





This would be the second delay for the product as Apple was hoping originally to release the headset in 2021. Keep in mind that as the first new product category for Apple since 2015, the company would like to double and triple-check everything to make sure that there are no bugs to mess with the experience of a brand new product category.







This is a developing story and will be updated!