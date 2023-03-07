Apple announces yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
2
Long gone are the days when the iPhone only came in two colors. Nowadays, Apple has forsaken this white and black ideology (pun intended) and has embraced color in all its glory, with many of the company’s devices now coming in a plethora of bold shades.
The latest addition to Apple’s iPhone rainbow is a yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Today, the Cupertino company announced the imminent launch of this new shade via a blog post on its official Apple Newsroom website.
For reference, Apple has developed a penchant for releasing exclusive color options in the middle of an iPhone’s refresh cycle. Given that the iPhone 14 lineup launched in early September, this mid-cycle shade comes right in time.
According to the blog post, the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in more than 60 countries, with pre-orders opening at 5 a.m. PST this Friday (i.e. March 10th). General availability begins shortly afterwards - on Tuesday, March 14th.
In light of the fact that the Pro models tend to feature a more muted aesthetic, it will be interesting to see what color Apple could opt for this time around. Last year’s Deep Purple iPhone proved to be wildly successful, being by far the most popular color option out of the bunch.
The latest addition to Apple’s iPhone rainbow is a yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Today, the Cupertino company announced the imminent launch of this new shade via a blog post on its official Apple Newsroom website.
The rather bold color option is bound to make the device stand out in a crowded room. With the addition of this new shade, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now come in a total of 6 colors: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple and yellow.
For reference, Apple has developed a penchant for releasing exclusive color options in the middle of an iPhone’s refresh cycle. Given that the iPhone 14 lineup launched in early September, this mid-cycle shade comes right in time.
According to the blog post, the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in more than 60 countries, with pre-orders opening at 5 a.m. PST this Friday (i.e. March 10th). General availability begins shortly afterwards - on Tuesday, March 14th.
It should be noted that, traditionally, Apple has also released exclusive color options for its high-end iPhone Pro models as well. Nevertheless, we do not know if and when a new shade for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be launching.
In light of the fact that the Pro models tend to feature a more muted aesthetic, it will be interesting to see what color Apple could opt for this time around. Last year’s Deep Purple iPhone proved to be wildly successful, being by far the most popular color option out of the bunch.
Things that are NOT allowed: