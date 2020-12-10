The first phone with an under-display camera goes on sale but you can’t buy it

Are you tired of notches and cutouts in your smartphone display? The edge
-to-edge revolution is about to take another sharp turn as the first smartphone with an under-display camera will go on sale in mere days. Just not in the US. The phone in question is the ZTE Axon 20 5G
- a Snapdragon 765G mid-ranger with a twist.
Using a “high transparency material that includes new organic and inorganic films”
the Chinese company was able to put a 32-megapixel selfie camera under the 6.92-inch OLED screen. The ZTE Axon 20 5G
is of course 5G-capable, courtesy of the 765G chipset, and features 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.
ZTE plans to release the Axon 20 5G in 11 countries and regions on December 21st, including the UK, European Union, Japan, and South Korea. Sadly, given the fact that ZTE is banned from operating in the US, the phone won’t reach one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world. The Axon 20 5G price outside China is still a mystery, although the Chinese version is starting at 2,198 yuan (~$320).
