The first phone with an under-display camera goes on sale but you can’t buy it

“high transparency material that includes new organic and inorganic films”







ZTE plans to release the Axon 20 5G in 11 countries and regions on December 21st, including the UK, European Union, Japan, and South Korea. Sadly, given the fact that ZTE is banned from operating in the US, the phone won’t reach one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world. The Axon 20 5G price outside China is still a mystery, although the Chinese version is starting at 2,198 yuan (~$320).