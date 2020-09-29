iOS 14.2 all but confirms that the iPhone 12 will not ship with EarPods
In iOS 14 and prior versions of iOS, Apple mentions "supplied headphones" when talking about RF energy exposure.
In iOS 14.2, the word "supplied" has been erased.
To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories.
Previously, a render of the insert that will supposedly be inside the iPhone 12 box had also indicated that there would be no space for EarPods or a charging brick. As a result, the retail box will likely be thinner and 'exquisite.' The new phones will seemingly come with a braided USB-C to Lightning cable which will hopefully last longer than the current ones. A 20W charger for the new models will reportedly be sold separately.
But, of course, at the end of the day, those are rumors, and the latest report is perhaps the most concrete proof that the iPhone 12 will not come with earphones and you will either have to make do with the ones you have at home or get new ones. This is apparently also a part of the company's strategy to boost AirPods sales.
The supposed removal of earphones and charger would also allow Apple to cut costs. The iPhone 12 will be Apple's first phone to offer 5G connectivity, and all models will reportedly come equipped with OLED displays. Needless to say, they will be costlier to manufacture, as suggested by the leaked bill of materials.
Apple will probably also try to justify the omission of accessories by promoting itself as an environmentally conscientious company. It has been polling current customers to assess what they do with their old chargers.
The iPhone 12 will apparently be unveiled on October 13.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 12 leaks (76 updates)
-
Now reading
29 September iOS 14.2 all but confirms that the iPhone 12 will not ship with EarPods
-
29 September More iPhone 12 5G details leak ahead of possible event date reveal next Tuesday
-
28 September iPhone 12 production may not peak until Q1 2021, new models may feature a superior 5G architecture
-
28 September Apple will go for Samsung's jugular with early iPhone 12 5G release in one market
-
25 September Wall Street analyst suggests iPhone 12 mini could be the rumored 4G-only model