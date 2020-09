iOS 14.2 all but confirms that the iPhone 12 will not ship with EarPods

In iOS 14 and prior versions of iOS, Apple mentions "supplied headphones" when talking about RF energy exposure.









In iOS 14.2, the word "supplied" has been erased.







But, of course, at the end of the day, those are rumors, and the latest report is perhaps the most concrete proof that the iPhone 12 will not come with earphones and you will either have to make do with the ones you have at home or get new ones. This is apparently also a part of the company's strategy to boost AirPods sales



The supposed removal of earphones and charger would also allow Apple to cut costs. The iPhone 12 will be Apple's first phone to offer 5G connectivity, and all models will reportedly come equipped with OLED displays. Needless to say, they will be costlier to manufacture, as suggested by the leaked bill of materials







Apple will probably also try to justify the omission of accessories by promoting itself as an environmentally conscientious company. It has been polling current customers to assess what they do with their old chargers.



The iPhone 12 will apparently be unveiled on October 13

