Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box

Render of the iPhone 12 box insert confirms recent rumors



At this point, we still expect Apple to introduce four new 5G iPhone models later this year (consisting of three screen sizes). There will be the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. And as we've discussed a few times, the new design uses the flat sides that will immediately bring theto mind. And that means that as far as current iPhone owners are concerned, the upcoming iPhone 12 series will not only look different, but it will surely feel different in their hands.