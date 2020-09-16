Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Here's the reason why Apple Watch Series 6 and SE don't come with charging bricks

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Sep 16, 2020, 5:48 AM
Here's the reason why Apple Watch Series 6 and SE don't come with charging bricks
Apple has just introduced its new Apple Watch Series 6 and the affordable Apple Watch SE, alongside two new iPad models – the 2020 iPad Air and iPad 8th Generation. And while the iPads will come with a cable and AC adapter as usual, the Apple Watch will no longer include a charger out the box, just the magnetic charging cable.

Apple's reasoning for this change is simple and based on reducing its environmental impact. The company's logic is that if you're buying an Apple Watch, you likely already have a Lightning-based charging brick in your home, left over from a previous one, or an older iPhone.

The same can't be said for certain about iPad buyers, which the company views as potential first-time Apple consumers, who likely don't own a Lightning-based charger in their homes yet. Thus, iPad buyers will continue getting a charging brick out the box.

At Apple's September 15 event, Lisa Jackson, Apple's VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives noted the following, in regards to the removal of the Apple Watch charging brick:

"Sometimes it's not what we make, but what we don't make, that counts. We know that customers have been accumulating USB power adapters, and that producing millions of unneeded adapters consumes resources and adds to our carbon footprint. So this year, we are removing the USB power adapter from Apple Watch."


In addition to this, Apple says that it has cut down its carbon footprint by 35% since 2016, and is committed to reducing its environmental footprint even further. By 2030, the Cupertino company is expecting to be 100% carbon neutral, including supply chains and products.

So what does this mean for consumers? With no chargers out the box when buying an Apple Watch, we'll either need to use an older Lightning-based charger if we have one, or buy Apple's standard $19 5W USB Power Adapter. Additionally, compatible wireless charging pads and magnetic charging docks can also be used with the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE.

When purchasing an Apple Watch Series 6, Apple's website promptly notes: "As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple Watch Nike do not include a power adapter. Please use your existing Apple Watch power adapter or add a new one before you check out."

In contrast, though, the more expensive titanium Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès will still come with charging bricks, possibly due to them being produced in much smaller quantities.

