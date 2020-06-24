The 5G iPhone 12 series could ship with this leaked 20W fast charger

The existing 18W charger





The iPhone 12 series could ship with a 20W charger

The improvements to charging speeds are likely to be minimal when compared to the 18W charger that shipped with the iPhone 11 Pro. However, it should prove to be a massive boost over the crappy 5W brick that ships with the iPhone 11. The Silicon Valley-based company shipped the original iPhone, which was famously introduced on stage by Steve Jobs in January 2007, with a compact 5W charger that was perfectly acceptable at the time.The issue is that Apple has since reused what is effectively the same power brick every single year since. Granted, some improvements were made by shipping an 18W fast charger with the iPhone 11 Pro last year, but the standard iPhone 11 still launched with a 5W brick.According to one leaker , though, Apple could soon put an end to one of its most controversial practices by shipping the entire 5G iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series with a new 20W fast charging adapter.The improvements to charging speeds are likely to be minimal when compared to the 18W charger that shipped with the iPhone 11 Pro. However, it should prove to be a massive boost over the crappy 5W brick that ships with the iPhone 11.









The new power brick, which is pictured above, will support the popular USB Power Delivery standard via the included USB-C port. It should be accompanied by a USB-C to Lightning cable in the iPhone box too.



Despite earlier rumors, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are expected to retain the existing Lightning connector. Apple is now expected to skip USB-C entirely on the iPhone and go directly to a portless implementation, something that could debut as early as next year.

Apple is also removing EarPods from boxes

To take full advantage of the situation, Apple is understood to be working on an AirPods promotion campaign that will start later in the year. As reported last month and corroborated earlier this week, the new power adapter is not the only change coming to iPhone boxes later this year. Apple is planning to ditch wired EarPods completely.The latter has been a standard accessory for years but the Tim Cook-led company now wants to focus on selling AirPods to buyers. Trustworthy analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the decision to ditch EarPods should instantly boost demand for wireless earphones.To take full advantage of the situation, Apple is understood to be working on an AirPods promotion campaign that will start later in the year.

The specifics remain unclear at this stage, but it could involve anything from offering discounts to iPhone 12 buyers, creating iPhone and AirPods bundle packs, or introducing an AirPods upgrade program.



This move should maintain interest in the existing second-gen AirPods in the months leading up to their replacement. Reports suggest Apple is planning to launch AirPods 3 in the first half of 2021 with an AirPods Pro-like design and internal upgrades.

Apple iPhone 12 announcement, price, features

These important changes should become official in the fourth quarter of 2020, likely in late October. Apple typically releases new iPhones in September, but COVID-19 delays have reportedly forced the company to delay things by at least one month.



For those of you that aren’t aware, the iPhone 12 series is expected to feature OLED displays complete with smaller notches as standard. These should be coupled with the new A14 Bionic chipset and 5G network connectivity.



Pricing should look as follows:



5.4-inch iPhone 12 – $649

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max – $749

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro – $999

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max – $1,099

