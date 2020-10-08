iPhone 12 may get the same color treatment as the new iPad Air

Apple is going to hold an event on Tuesday, likely for the iPhone 12 and a few other devices . The official invitation has refueled rumors that the new phone would also be available in the colors midnight blue and light orange.



The possibility was first raised by YouTuber Filip Koroy of The possibility was first raised by YouTuber Filip Koroy of EverythingApplePro fame back in April. Apple was apparently also looking at violet as a new addition to the color palette for the cheaper models at that time.









Recent tweets from leaker Max Weinbach also imply that the orange and blue color options are very much on the cards.





There's an orange one, but a new shade of orange. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) September 29, 2020









Data from one retailer, however, refutes those reports and suggests that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will be offered in green, blue, gold, silver, and grey color options. These are also the color options for the new Data from one retailer, however, refutes those reports and suggests that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will be offered in green, blue, gold, silver, and grey color options. These are also the color options for the new iPad Air 4









The same retailer also says that the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will come in grey, gold, and silver. We had previously heard that the gold option has been nixed and the Pro models would be available in black, white, and silver.





iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

Green, Blue, Gold, Grey, Silver

iPhone 12 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

Green, Blue, Gold, Grey, Silver

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB, 256GB, 512 GB

Grey, Gold, Silver

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

Grey, Gold, Silver



Says one retailer. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 8, 2020





Although there seems to be some confusion around color options, one thing that can be gleaned from these reports is that the base models will be available in more colors than the Pro models.



There is thankfully greater consensus when it comes to There is thankfully greater consensus when it comes to storage options . Per most sources, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 will come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants.



Storage for the Pro models will reportedly start at 128GB and the maxed-out versions will offer 512GB of native memory.



