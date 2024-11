Surprise promo returns the iPad mini 6 256GB to its October Prime Day price on Amazon

Score $149 off the iPad mini 6 with 256GB If you don't feel like waiting for Black Friday and need a compact iPad with 256GB of storage right away, get the Starlight-coated iPad mini 6. This puppy is now $149 cheaper than usual, allowing you to buy it at its October Prime Day price. The offer is exclusively available on Amazon. $149 off (23%) Buy at Amazon

Fret not if you missed last week's chance to score $149 off the iPad mini 6 64GB. Amazon now sells the larger storage version for $149 off, landing it just under the $500 mark. In case you're wondering, this is apparently an exclusive promo available only at the e-commerce giant. We checked and found no similar offers from Best Buy or Walmart.With the 128GB A17 Pro-powered iPad mini 7 costing over $550, the 2021-released ultra-compact tablet is clearly the better bang-for-buck option. Get one at its October Prime Day price, but be sure to pick the unit in Starlight, as no other coatings are available in new condition.With its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the compact iOS tablet is small, offers decent daily performance with its A15 Bionic chip, and comes with 256GB of storage. Granted, the new iPad mini offers much more firepower, but you should still expect the 2021 model to handle most tasks with ease.The sixth gen slate is a perfect entertainment device, as it offers punchy audio with its stereo speakers. The model also packs a long battery life, and the USB-C port makes charging more convenient.At the end of the day, the compact Apple slate might have welcomed a seriously improved successor, but it's still among the best small tablets. It's lightweight, looks premium, and offers great performance and audio. On top of all that, this buddy comes with 256GB instead of only 64GB storage, allowing you to unleash your digital hoarding habits (to some extent).We can't know whether Amazon will trump this sale on Black Friday Week , which starts November 21. What we know for sure is that impatient users can now get the 256GB iPad mini 6 at its best price for 23% off, a markdown they can't find at rival merchants. Take advantage of Amazon's promo before it disappears.