The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected

The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected1
Heck, we even heard that its display which, unfortunately, won't be a mini LED one like on the iPad Pro 12.9 2021, but is going to be in the 8.5-9" diagonal range. Everything, except the most important thing, the exact screen size.
Apple iPad mini 6 display size
Well, that half an inch range he gave a while ago turns out to be incorrect, and that star of display industry analysts, Mr Ross Young, has now tipped the exact iPad mini 6 display size to be 8.3 inches. There, he also mentions that there won't be an iPad mini 6 Pro model to doodle on, which has apparently been the expectation of some.
The new design coupled with the ultrafast A15 processor and the modern connectivity features, might give the iPad mini 6 a fighting chance when it is released in September. what do you think?