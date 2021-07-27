Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Apple Display

The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected

Daniel Petrov
By
1
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks
By now, we know most everything there is to know about the upcoming iPad Mini 6 that Apple is about to unveil this fall. It will be powered by Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset (duh), will have thinner bezels, a Touch ID button, and will cameo a USB-C port like its larger brethren

Heck, we even heard that its display which, unfortunately, won't be a mini LED one like on the iPad Pro 12.9 2021, but is going to be in the 8.5-9" diagonal range. Everything, except the most important thing, the exact screen size.

Apple iPad mini 6 display size


Given that the iPad mini is coming with overhauled design and thinner bezels, while the leaked dimensions peg it to be slightly larger than the iPad mini 5 - at 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm vs 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm - it only makes sense that its screen will be bigger than the mini 5, just like Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted.

Well, that half an inch range he gave a while ago turns out to be incorrect, and that star of display industry analysts, Mr Ross Young, has now tipped the exact iPad mini 6 display size to be 8.3 inches. There, he also mentions that there won't be an iPad mini 6 Pro model to doodle on, which has apparently been the expectation of some.

The specs of the last iPad mini 5, unveiled way back in 2019, have a 7.9" panel listed, so the iPad mini 2021 will have a sizable bump in that window to the tablet's soul. Needles to say, this is achieved by thinning the bezels out which would undoubtedly add it a more elegant look. 

The new design coupled with the ultrafast A15 processor and the modern connectivity features, might give the iPad mini 6 a fighting chance when it is released in September. what do you think?

