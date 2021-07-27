The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected





Heck, we even heard that its display which, unfortunately, won't be a mini LED one like on the iPad Pro 12.9 2021 , but is going to be in the 8.5-9" diagonal range. Everything, except the most important thing, the exact screen size.





Apple iPad mini 6 display size





Given that the iPad mini is coming with overhauled design and thinner bezels, while the leaked dimensions peg it to be slightly larger than the iPad mini 5 - at 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm vs 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm - it only makes sense that its screen will be bigger than the mini 5, just like Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted.





Well, that half an inch range he gave a while ago turns out to be incorrect, and that star of display industry analysts, Mr Ross Young , has now tipped the exact iPad mini 6 display size to be 8.3 inches. There, he also mentions that there won't be an iPad mini 6 Pro model to doodle on, which has apparently been the expectation of some.





The specs of the last iPad mini 5 , unveiled way back in 2019, have a 7.9" panel listed, so the iPad mini 2021 will have a sizable bump in that window to the tablet's soul. Needles to say, this is achieved by thinning the bezels out which would undoubtedly add it a more elegant look.



