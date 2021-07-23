Rumor refuted: No mini-LED display expected for iPad 6 mini

Rumor refuted: No mini-LED display expected for iPad 6 mini0
The 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021) features a mini-LED display that uses a much higher number of LEDs as a backlight to deliver deeper blacks, more vivid colors, and other enhancements to the display. There have been several rumors spreading like wildfire stating that Apple plans on equipping the upcoming and unannounced iPad mini 6 with a mini-LED screen. But today, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) co-founder Ross Young refuted this rumor in a new tweet.
According to previous rumors, the iPad mini 6 will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset manufactured by TSMC using its enhanced 5nm process node. The tablet itself will reportedly be equipped with thinner bezels, squared-off corners, and a power button integrated with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner. Speculation also calls for a USB-C port to be found on the tablet with a smart connector also to be found on board.