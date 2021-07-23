Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Rumor refuted: No mini-LED display expected for iPad 6 mini

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
Rumor refuted: No mini-LED display expected for iPad 6 mini
The 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021) features a mini-LED display that uses a much higher number of LEDs as a backlight to deliver deeper blacks, more vivid colors, and other enhancements to the display. There have been several rumors spreading like wildfire stating that Apple plans on equipping the upcoming and unannounced iPad mini 6 with a mini-LED screen. But today, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) co-founder Ross Young refuted this rumor in a new tweet.

In the tweet, Young pointed out that the source of the original rumor, Digitimes, was incorrect and that the iPad mini 6 will not offer a mini-LED screen this year. That's not to say that the sixth-generation iPad mini isn't being released this year, just that it won't offer the improved images seen on a mini-LED display.

According to previous rumors, the iPad mini 6 will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset manufactured by TSMC using its enhanced 5nm process node. The tablet itself will reportedly be equipped with thinner bezels, squared-off corners, and a power button integrated with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner. Speculation also calls for a USB-C port to be found on the tablet with a smart connector also to be found on board.

And of course, we wouldn't touch upon the next iPad mini slate without mentioning that prescient TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has called for a larger 8.5-inch to 9-inch screen to be used with the iPad mini 6. That would be up from the 7.9-inch display that has traditionally been employed on iPad mini units.

