Want a nice iPad at a budget price? Get the iPad 9 at a lovely discount with this deal
Apple's latest iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets may be mobile powerhouses with gorgeous displays, but they are far from budget-friendly. Of course, this is understandable, as we are talking about newly released premium devices here.
Nevertheless, their steep prices make them hard to acquire, so you may be looking for an alternative if you are in the market for a new iPad and are on a budget. Fortunately, you won't have to look anymore, as this deal lets you snag an awesome iPad at a budget-friendly price.
Amazon is selling the 9th Generation iPad with 64GB of storage space at a lovely $80 discount, letting you get one for less than $250. In case you need more storage, the 256GB model is also on sale and available for $100 off its price. So, you can snag one for under the $320 mark if you take advantage of this deal. Moreover, you can even receive it before Father's Day, making it an awesome present.
In addition, the 10.2-inch Retina LCD display has a 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate and delivers a good watching experience.
While not a premium tablet, the 9th gen iPad is a top choice for an Apple user who doesn't want to break the bank and needs a slate for basic stuff like binge-watching their favorite Apple TV+ shows and browsing the web. Therefore, our advice is simple: act quickly and snag this handsome fella through this deal today!
Powered by an A13 Bionic chip, the 2021-released iPad still holds its ground in terms of performance and should have no trouble handling day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. Furthermore, it's upgradeable to iPadOS 17, so you'll use the latest version of Apple's tablet operating system.
