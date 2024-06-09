Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Want a nice iPad at a budget price? Get the iPad 9 at a lovely discount with this deal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want a nice iPad at a budget price? Get the iPad 9 at a lovely discount with this deal
Apple's latest iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets may be mobile powerhouses with gorgeous displays, but they are far from budget-friendly. Of course, this is understandable, as we are talking about newly released premium devices here.

Nevertheless, their steep prices make them hard to acquire, so you may be looking for an alternative if you are in the market for a new iPad and are on a budget. Fortunately, you won't have to look anymore, as this deal lets you snag an awesome iPad at a budget-friendly price.

iPad (9th Generation) 64GB: Save $80!

Get the iPad (9th Generation) with 64GB of storage and save $80 in the process. The tablet has good performance for day-to-day tasks, and it's a real bargain at its current price on Amazon. Act fast and snag one today!
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad (9th Generation) 256GB: Save $100!

If you need more space, feel free to snag the 256GB model for $100 off its price.
$100 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


Amazon is selling the 9th Generation iPad with 64GB of storage space at a lovely $80 discount, letting you get one for less than $250. In case you need more storage, the 256GB model is also on sale and available for $100 off its price. So, you can snag one for under the $320 mark if you take advantage of this deal. Moreover, you can even receive it before Father's Day, making it an awesome present.

Powered by an A13 Bionic chip, the 2021-released iPad still holds its ground in terms of performance and should have no trouble handling day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. Furthermore, it's upgradeable to iPadOS 17, so you'll use the latest version of Apple's tablet operating system.

In addition, the 10.2-inch Retina LCD display has a 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate and delivers a good watching experience.

While not a premium tablet, the 9th gen iPad is a top choice for an Apple user who doesn't want to break the bank and needs a slate for basic stuff like binge-watching their favorite Apple TV+ shows and browsing the web. Therefore, our advice is simple: act quickly and snag this handsome fella through this deal today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
24 stories
09 Jun, 2024
Want a nice iPad at a budget price? Get the iPad 9 at a lovely discount with this deal
07 Jun, 2024
Apple's 2022 iPad Pros with M2 power are 2024 must-buys at these radically reduced prices
06 Jun, 2024
This hot new 11-inch iPad Pro (M4) discount is the highest one yet, so you better hurry!
31 May, 2024
The new iPad Mini may be far away, but the iPad Mini 2021 is sweetly discounted on Amazon and still worth it
28 May, 2024
Apple's permanently discounted iPad 10 is now down to a new record low price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless