Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant

The iPad A16 is 13% off in Silver $61 off (13%) How would you like to buy a base iPad for everyday entertainment at a rare discount? If that sounds tempting, now's the time to buy the iPad A16 at Amazon. Currently, the 256GB variant in Silver sells for 13% off, which isn't an offer you can see every other day. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Did you know Amazon had a pretty awesome $149 discount on the 10th Gen iPad ? Well, it did, but the tablet sold out in its Silver color. Does that mean you can no longer score a 256GB entry-level iPad at a lower price? Not at all! In fact, the newer iPad A16 is currently 13% off — which, believe it or not, is a rare bargain.With a standard price of around $450, the 256GB iPad in Silver is now available for just under $390, which saves you $61. In case you're wondering, we've seen just one more substantial discount so far, and it didn't even happen on Amazon. Usually, the device sells for about $50 off in all storage and connectivity models, so the current bargain is worth your attention.With its A16 chip, the latest iPad model is much more powerful than its predecessor, and it easily leaves the Google Pixel Tablet in the dust. You can expect excellent daily performance and some gaming potential — at that price, what more could you ask for?As for the display, it's an 11-inch IPS LCD Liquid Retina panel with a fairly sharp resolution and great color accuracy. The most outdated part about it is the 60Hz refresh rate, but at least this isn't the only Apple tablet stuck at such unimpressive numbers (ahem, iPad Air M3 ).Compared to the previous model, the 2025 base iPad has a slightly larger 7,698mAh battery. We've tested its endurance in various scenarios and think it's a great pick for iOS-loving power users. As noted in our iPad A16 review , it easily lasts over 10 hours of continuous browsing and more than seven hours of gaming.So, what do you think? A $60 discount might not sound like much, we agree, but it's still a better-than-average savings opportunity. If you need a contemporary iPad that offers plenty of value, this might just be the one to buy.