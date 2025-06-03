Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Amazon has launched a rare iPad A16 promo, giving you a tempting discount on this larger storage model.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you know Amazon had a pretty awesome $149 discount on the 10th Gen iPad? Well, it did, but the tablet sold out in its Silver color. Does that mean you can no longer score a 256GB entry-level iPad at a lower price? Not at all! In fact, the newer iPad A16 is currently 13% off — which, believe it or not, is a rare bargain.
With a standard price of around $450, the 256GB iPad in Silver is now available for just under $390, which saves you $61. In case you're wondering, we've seen just one more substantial discount so far, and it didn't even happen on Amazon. Usually, the device sells for about $50 off in all storage and connectivity models, so the current bargain is worth your attention.
As for the display, it's an 11-inch IPS LCD Liquid Retina panel with a fairly sharp resolution and great color accuracy. The most outdated part about it is the 60Hz refresh rate, but at least this isn't the only Apple tablet stuck at such unimpressive numbers (ahem, iPad Air M3).
So, what do you think? A $60 discount might not sound like much, we agree, but it's still a better-than-average savings opportunity. If you need a contemporary iPad that offers plenty of value, this might just be the one to buy.
With a standard price of around $450, the 256GB iPad in Silver is now available for just under $390, which saves you $61. In case you're wondering, we've seen just one more substantial discount so far, and it didn't even happen on Amazon. Usually, the device sells for about $50 off in all storage and connectivity models, so the current bargain is worth your attention.
With its A16 chip, the latest iPad model is much more powerful than its predecessor, and it easily leaves the Google Pixel Tablet in the dust. You can expect excellent daily performance and some gaming potential — at that price, what more could you ask for?
As for the display, it's an 11-inch IPS LCD Liquid Retina panel with a fairly sharp resolution and great color accuracy. The most outdated part about it is the 60Hz refresh rate, but at least this isn't the only Apple tablet stuck at such unimpressive numbers (ahem, iPad Air M3).
Compared to the previous model, the 2025 base iPad has a slightly larger 7,698mAh battery. We've tested its endurance in various scenarios and think it's a great pick for iOS-loving power users. As noted in our iPad A16 review, it easily lasts over 10 hours of continuous browsing and more than seven hours of gaming.
So, what do you think? A $60 discount might not sound like much, we agree, but it's still a better-than-average savings opportunity. If you need a contemporary iPad that offers plenty of value, this might just be the one to buy.
03 Jun, 2025Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
30 May, 2025The 512GB iPad Air M2 gets an epic $350 discount in Amazon's latest sale
28 May, 2025Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
27 May, 2025Rare Amazon deal knocks the 256GB iPad mini 6 down to an unmissable price
21 May, 2025The 256GB 10th Gen iPad drops to one of its lowest prices on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: