Best Buy is selling Apple's budget-friendly iPad 11 at a huge $150 discount with 512GB storage





You only have 24 hours (or less, depending on when you see this story) to save the big bucks on a Wi-Fi-only variant of the iPad 11 with an 11-inch screen in tow and a generous 512 gigs of internal storage space. Best Buy's killer new deal of the day is technically good on all four color options (including silver, blue, pink, and yellow), but if you're not quick, some of those paint jobs could definitely go out of stock before you get a chance to make your purchase.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $499 $649 $150 off (23%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 512GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at BestBuy





mid-ranger in a 256GB storage configuration, and although that price doesn't include a stylus or any other productivity-enhancing accessories, our in-depth Normally priced at $649, the 512GB iPad (2025) is remarkably cheap right now... for a tablet with 512GB local digital hoarding room. At $499, this bad boy currently undercuts Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE mid-ranger in a 256GB storage configuration, and although that price doesn't include a stylus or any other productivity-enhancing accessories, our in-depth Apple iPad (A16) review highlights the amazing deal you can make if you hurry.

There's clearly nothing wrong with being the "vanilla ice cream of tablets" when you've got a sharp Liquid Retina display, super-reliable Touch ID sensor, large battery, decent speaker system, and especially stellar long-term software support helping enhance that otherwise neutral flavor.





No, you're certainly not looking at the best tablet money can buy in 2025, but if you're both a hardcore Apple fan and a digital hoarder on a tight budget, it's difficult to find a better value proposition today... and today only.





The 256GB storage variant, in case you're wondering, is available at $399 after a much humbler $50 markdown from a $449 list price, while an entry-level 128 gig unit can be had for $299 instead of $349. So, yeah, it's pretty clear which model is the better deal at the time of this writing.

Released just around three months ago with a decidedly familiar design, respectable Apple A16 Bionic processor under the hood, and a very reasonable price point, the 11th Gen "regular" iPad is marked down by a substantial $150 for the first time today.