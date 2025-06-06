Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Best Buy is selling Apple's budget-friendly iPad 11 at a huge $150 discount with 512GB storage

This completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable deal will not last long, so hurry up and pull the trigger!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple iPad (A16)
Released just around three months ago with a decidedly familiar design, respectable Apple A16 Bionic processor under the hood, and a very reasonable price point, the 11th Gen "regular" iPad is marked down by a substantial $150 for the first time today.

You only have 24 hours (or less, depending on when you see this story) to save the big bucks on a Wi-Fi-only variant of the iPad 11 with an 11-inch screen in tow and a generous 512 gigs of internal storage space. Best Buy's killer new deal of the day is technically good on all four color options (including silver, blue, pink, and yellow), but if you're not quick, some of those paint jobs could definitely go out of stock before you get a chance to make your purchase.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$499
$649
$150 off (23%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 512GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Normally priced at $649, the 512GB iPad (2025) is remarkably cheap right now... for a tablet with 512GB local digital hoarding room. At $499, this bad boy currently undercuts Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE mid-ranger in a 256GB storage configuration, and although that price doesn't include a stylus or any other productivity-enhancing accessories, our in-depth Apple iPad (A16) review highlights the amazing deal you can make if you hurry.

There's clearly nothing wrong with being the "vanilla ice cream of tablets" when you've got a sharp Liquid Retina display, super-reliable Touch ID sensor, large battery, decent speaker system, and especially stellar long-term software support helping enhance that otherwise neutral flavor.

No, you're certainly not looking at the best tablet money can buy in 2025, but if you're both a hardcore Apple fan and a digital hoarder on a tight budget, it's difficult to find a better value proposition today... and today only.

The 256GB storage variant, in case you're wondering, is available at $399 after a much humbler $50 markdown from a $449 list price, while an entry-level 128 gig unit can be had for $299 instead of $349. So, yeah, it's pretty clear which model is the better deal at the time of this writing.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Apple iPad - Deals History
100 stories
06 Jun, 2025
Best Buy is selling Apple's budget-friendly iPad 11 at a huge $150 discount with 512GB storage
03 Jun, 2025
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
30 May, 2025
The 512GB iPad Air M2 gets an epic $350 discount in Amazon's latest sale
28 May, 2025
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
27 May, 2025
Rare Amazon deal knocks the 256GB iPad mini 6 down to an unmissable price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 2

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 5

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless