These 512GB iPad Air M2 models are a hit at up to $350 off on Amazon

Looking for an iPad Air with loads of horsepower and extra storage space without breaking the bank? The iPad Air M2 is an excellent choice to consider, especially with Amazon's latest deals. Right now, it sells the 11-inch variant with 512GB storage with Wi-Fi-only connectivity for $200 off. The cellular model is also on sale, offered with an even more substantial $350 discount.Right off the bat, we should warn you the cellular iPad Air M2 has been on sale for some time, and Amazon claims there are just a few units left in stock. If you missed your initial chance to save, you may want to hurry up. Another thing to keep in mind is that Amazon's deal only applies to the Blue color.While the newer iPad Air M3 offers significantly improved performance potential, the M2-powered unit is no slouch either. During our time with it, we found it buttery smooth and reliable. In our iPad Air M2 review , we also pointed out that we struggled to find a task that could challenge even the M1, so this fella is a performance beast.Display performance is pretty good as well, although the model packs a Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with a modest 60Hz refresh rate. It offers color-accurate visuals and extras like P3 wide color and True Tone for richer colors and improved viewing comfort.Let's not ignore the fact that Apple has repositioned the selfie camera in its iPad Air M2 series, putting it in landscape orientation for better viewing angles during video calls. Add to that support for the Apple Pencil Pro and upgraded sound, and you've got a seriously compelling choice for iOS fans.If you've been waiting for a solid iPad Air M2 deal, now's the time to save! The 512GB iPad Air M2 in Blue is a top pick with this stunning $200-$350 discount. Head to Amazon and get your savings before it's too late.