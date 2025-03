Exclusive Amazon promo knocks the 256GB iPad 10th Gen down by $100

Save $100 on the 256GB iPad 10 in Yellow $100 off (20%) The iPad 10 is now available for $100 off in its 256GB variant in Yellow. The lovely promo is live on Amazon and is exclusive — you won't find it anywhere else. While it's an older model, this iPad delivers top performance without breaking the bank. Buy at Amazon

The 11th Gen iPad might have been out for some time, but its predecessor is absolutely irresistible at its current price. Yep, we found an iPad 10 promo on the 256GB variant in Yellow you wouldn't want to miss. Right now, it's $100 off on Amazon, making it a fantastic pick for budget-conscious buyers.In other words, you can purchase the ~$500 Apple tablet for just under $400. That's a fantastic price you can't find on any other color or any other merchant, for that matter. We found a more modest $70 discount at Best Buy across all colorways, while Walmart only lets you save $70 on select colors. In other words, Amazon's promo on the model in Yellow offers the most bang for your buck.The 10.9-inch base iPad from 2022 might not be as impressive as its successor, but it remains excellent for iOS fans looking for a budget everyday tablet. While it doesn't have a standout display, you get pretty accurate colors and decent viewing angles, as we noted in our iPad 10th Gen review What about performance? You get excellent daily performance thanks to the A14 Bionic chip. Although some features, such as the Stage Manager, aren't supported on this fella, it still breezes through most tasks and gives undemanding users an excellent iOS experience. Still, if you want more advanced features and more horsepower, we suggest considering an iPad Air M2 (2024) or another more capable option.The 10th Gen iPad doesn't disappoint on the battery life front, either. We've tested how long it can last in different scenarios: you can get over six and a half hours of gaming or video streaming per charge. That's plenty of on-screen time if you ask us.So, while the iPad 10 isn't the latest base iOS option, it's definitely an exciting pick at $100 off its original price. If you like what it brings to the table, hurry up and take advantage of Amazon's promo on the 256GB model in Yellow.