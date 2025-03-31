Exclusive Amazon promo knocks the 256GB iPad 10th Gen down by $100
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The 11th Gen iPad might have been out for some time, but its predecessor is absolutely irresistible at its current price. Yep, we found an iPad 10 promo on the 256GB variant in Yellow you wouldn't want to miss. Right now, it's $100 off on Amazon, making it a fantastic pick for budget-conscious buyers.
In other words, you can purchase the ~$500 Apple tablet for just under $400. That's a fantastic price you can't find on any other color or any other merchant, for that matter. We found a more modest $70 discount at Best Buy across all colorways, while Walmart only lets you save $70 on select colors. In other words, Amazon's promo on the model in Yellow offers the most bang for your buck.
What about performance? You get excellent daily performance thanks to the A14 Bionic chip. Although some features, such as the Stage Manager, aren't supported on this fella, it still breezes through most tasks and gives undemanding users an excellent iOS experience. Still, if you want more advanced features and more horsepower, we suggest considering an iPad Air M2 (2024) or another more capable option.
So, while the iPad 10 isn't the latest base iOS option, it's definitely an exciting pick at $100 off its original price. If you like what it brings to the table, hurry up and take advantage of Amazon's promo on the 256GB model in Yellow.
In other words, you can purchase the ~$500 Apple tablet for just under $400. That's a fantastic price you can't find on any other color or any other merchant, for that matter. We found a more modest $70 discount at Best Buy across all colorways, while Walmart only lets you save $70 on select colors. In other words, Amazon's promo on the model in Yellow offers the most bang for your buck.
The 10.9-inch base iPad from 2022 might not be as impressive as its successor, but it remains excellent for iOS fans looking for a budget everyday tablet. While it doesn't have a standout display, you get pretty accurate colors and decent viewing angles, as we noted in our iPad 10th Gen review.
What about performance? You get excellent daily performance thanks to the A14 Bionic chip. Although some features, such as the Stage Manager, aren't supported on this fella, it still breezes through most tasks and gives undemanding users an excellent iOS experience. Still, if you want more advanced features and more horsepower, we suggest considering an iPad Air M2 (2024) or another more capable option.
The 10th Gen iPad doesn't disappoint on the battery life front, either. We've tested how long it can last in different scenarios: you can get over six and a half hours of gaming or video streaming per charge. That's plenty of on-screen time if you ask us.
So, while the iPad 10 isn't the latest base iOS option, it's definitely an exciting pick at $100 off its original price. If you like what it brings to the table, hurry up and take advantage of Amazon's promo on the 256GB model in Yellow.
Recommended Stories
31 Mar, 2025Exclusive Amazon promo knocks the 256GB iPad 10th Gen down by $100
27 Mar, 2025The iPad mini A17 Pro is at its second-best price for Amazon's Spring Sale
15 Mar, 2025These 11-inch iPad Air M2 models are up to $180 off with Amazon's tempting sale
07 Mar, 2025Save $900 on Apple's speedy 2TB iPad Pro 11 (M2) with this unreal Best Buy deal of the day Amazon slashes 26% off select iPad 10th Gen colorways, giving you more value for money
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: