iOS 18's adoption rate just blew past iOS 17's

iOS 18

iOS 18

The adoption of the current OS has grown significantly since earlier this year. Back in January, 76% of newer iPhones sported iOS 18 while 68% of all iPhones that are active were running it.





iOS 18

iOS 17

iOS 17

In the iPad department, iPadOS 18 is currently being enjoyed on 81% of iPads introduced in the last four years and on 71% of total active iPads. iPadOS 18 is also enjoying a more rapid adoption rate than iPadOS 17 in June of last year. Back then, 77% of newer iPads and 68% of all iPads were running iPadOS 17.

iOS 18

Recommended Stories

iOS 26

Android 15

Android 15