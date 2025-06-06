iOS 18's adoption rate just blew past iOS 17's
Apple's latest update is spreading fast – and no, it's not just because of Genmoji (but maybe a little?).
iOS 18 seems to be liked by many and according to an Apple statistic, it's outpacing iOS 17 adoption during the same timeframe last year.
Right now, according to Apple's data, iOS 18 is installed on 88% of iPhones introduced in the last four years – this means the iPhone 13 and newer models. Overall, 82% of all active iPhones are running iOS 18.
On top of that, it turns out that iOS 18 is more popular than iOS 17. Back in June 2024, 86% of newer iPhones (those introduced in the last four years) had installed iOS 17 in comparison to 77% of all iPhones.
One of the reasons for this faster adoption could be Apple Intelligence tools like Writing Tools, Genmoji, Image Playground, and notification summaries. After all, these features were the main selling point for iOS 18 (of course, the promised context-aware Siri too, but that's not coming now and people know it).
The Cupertino giant says older iPhones getting new features for multiple years is an experience exclusive to the iPhone. This is mainly due to the deep integration between the hardware and the software. Software updates are a way to give value to iPhone customers over a long period of time and also enable people to use an iPhone for years while still getting some of the new experiences.
Now, Apple is gearing up to introduce the next OS next week during WWDC 2025. Reportedly, the new OS may not be called iOS 19, but instead iOS 26, and the jump is said to be motivated by the year (2026 being, I guess, the year when this new OS will mainly rule). Reportedly, the new OS may bring a visual redesign and may be quite big. According to rumors, the oldest iPhone that will be able to install iOS 26 is the iPhone 11 (but this is not confirmed officially just yet).
This, in my opinion, is one of the many strategies Apple uses to keep people loyal to its brand. The software updates and the seamless connectivity with other Apple devices are what had me hooked at the start too. And still keeps me pretty hooked, if I may add.
On the Android front, it seems Android 15 adoption is slower this time around. But we have a huge market there, with many makers who have skins on top of Android and all types of different devices, so it's understandable that an Apple rate of adoption may be close to impossible.
Meanwhile, One UI 7's rollout (Samsung's Android 15-based skin) and its slow progress and delays could also be impacting the overall Android 15 adoption.
The adoption of the current OS has grown significantly since earlier this year. Back in January, 76% of newer iPhones sported iOS 18 while 68% of all iPhones that are active were running it.
Image Credit - Apple
In the iPad department, iPadOS 18 is currently being enjoyed on 81% of iPads introduced in the last four years and on 71% of total active iPads. iPadOS 18 is also enjoying a more rapid adoption rate than iPadOS 17 in June of last year. Back then, 77% of newer iPads and 68% of all iPads were running iPadOS 17.
Image Credit - Apple
Apple's iPhones are known for their longevity, and one of the main reasons for this is the regular software updates. Older iPhones get new functionality with iOS updates at the same time as other, newer iPhones (not everything, though, sometimes hardware limitations stop some of the new features). On top of that, Apple frequently addresses security vulnerabilities and bugs with timely updates.
The software experience and these timely updates are one of the main reasons I'm sticking with iPhones personally. I like the fact that I can rock an older iPhone as a daily driver and still get a fast experience and new features at the same time as someone with a brand-new iPhone 16 gets them.
On the Android front, it seems Android 15 adoption is slower this time around. But we have a huge market there, with many makers who have skins on top of Android and all types of different devices, so it's understandable that an Apple rate of adoption may be close to impossible.
Meanwhile, One UI 7's rollout (Samsung's Android 15-based skin) and its slow progress and delays could also be impacting the overall Android 15 adoption.
