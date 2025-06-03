WWDC 2025: What to expect
Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC, is almost here, starting on June 9. Here's what we may see during the conference.
WWDC 2025, Apple's huge annual developer conference, is now just around the corner, with its keynote scheduled for June 9. The conference runs from June 9 to June 13 and will focus mainly on the new operating systems Apple plans to launch this fall.
The center of attention is expected to be the new iOS, which is rumored to be getting a rebranding. What's expected to be missing this time is a lot of talk about the latest industry fad, generative AI – and Apple's take on it, called Apple Intelligence. Here's what to expect during the conference.
Of course, there will likely be new Apple Intelligence features, but we expect Apple to be more reserved about any huge announcements this time around (but more on that, later).
The rebranding of the operating systems is expected to trickle down to the rest of Apple's software this year, so all its OSes should now come with the number '26'.
Apple is also likely going to showcase iPadOS 26, which is Cupertino's OS for iPads. Not much is rumored so far about this update, but it will likely follow iOS 26's example and include a slight visual revamp and new AI features.
Apple's OS for Macs and MacBooks is also going to be shown during the conference. It is expected to get less time in the limelight than iOS, but nevertheless, it's likely to also get mentioned. A slight revamp of the looks of macOS is expected with this version, quite possibly the same visionOS-like translucency would be there. Also, expect plenty of Apple Intelligence features for Macs and MacBooks.
Of course, Apple will also likely introduce the new OS to power its smartwatches. The rebrand will likely spread here too, and now all OSes by Apple will carry the same number (if this expectation is true).
Apple is very late with its promised contextual Siri and needs a comeback in the arena, but reportedly, this year it may hold its horses on the big promises.
Expect a new, AI-powered Shortcuts app, some small AI tweaks here and there, and the aforementioned battery-life-extending feature. But this year, at least judging by reputable analysts, there won't be flashy announcements of dreamy Apple Intelligence features.
During WWDC, Apple doesn't reveal a lot of new hardware, usually. There are no rumors about hardware for this year as well. Previously, Apple has unveiled (a few times) new Macs during the event, but it seems unlikely to happen this time. After all, Apple released new MacBooks recently. Also, it seems unlikely we'll get a Vision Pro successor.
Also, don't expect new iPhones or AirPods, there are no rumors indicating we might see them during the conference next week.
iOS 26
iOS 19 will likely be rebranded to iOS 26 this year. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Yes, you read that right: according to the reliable Mark Gurman, this year Apple may be planning a rebranding of its operating systems to match the year. What was earlier expected to be iOS 19 is now said to be called iOS 26. And the same applies to all other operating systems by Cupertino expected to be announced this year.
The iOS 26 update is rumored to be a big one. A design refresh is said to come, reminiscent of visionOS on the Apple Vision Pro: glass-like effects, translucent menus, and other similar effects may be all around the new OS. We also expect improvements in battery life thanks to AI, which would reportedly adjust background apps to extend your battery life.
In the meantime, iOS 26 may also bring simplified public Wi-Fi logins, a plethora of new accessibility tools, and likely Live Translate for AirPods. We are also reportedly going to see a new gaming app and a redesign of the camera app.
iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26
iPadOS 26
macOS 26
watchOS 26
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence may not get the prime time this year. | Image Credit - Apple"
Your first thought may be to expect a lot of AI-focused talk during the event (and so was mine). But Gurman cautions against that thought, claiming Apple may not give AI as much talk this time as everyone else in the industry.
WWDC 2025: What not to expect
New hardware
