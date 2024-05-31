If Samsung is planning a price hike for the Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6, then what about upgrades?



There's a lot of chatter about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the foldables have already extensively leaked. And a fresh rumor has it these new foldables will cost more but without many big upgrades. This has some people concerned, including me. Is Samsung making a mistake by asking for more money without offering more in return?





So, about those price tags...





But does that mean better hardware?









For one, we expect the same camera system as on the Fold 5 (50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto), 12GB of RAM, storage starting at 256GB, and a not-so-big battery increase (about 200mAh, which is not much for such a task-heavy device). Also, the same 25W charging.



Yep, we expect a slightly different look - boxier and with flat sides, and also possibly a thinner body. But not by much, and is this really considered a big upgrade? I had hoped for a more Pixel Fold-like design , but to no avail. As for the biggest upgrade to the Fold, we expect... well, AI capabilities.





When we're asked to pay more, we expect big improvements, especially with cool gadgets like foldable phones . These small upgrades might not be enough to make people want to buy the new models or switch from other brands. Without fancy features, it's hard to see why anyone would want to pay extra.





As if foldable phones weren't already a tough sell





Foldable phones

At first, everyone was excited about foldable phones because they were new and different. Now, people want real improvements that make their lives easier.







The competition is gaining up on Samsung





The OnePlus Open is priced as the current Fold 5 and features a wide external display with a comfortable display ratio, a big battery, and fast 67W charging.







Google's Pixel Fold is another contender, also priced as the Fold 5. It takes advantage of Google's strengths in software and AI. The Pixel Fold offers a great camera system, making it a tough competitor for Samsung.





Samsung has always been a leader in foldable phones , but it shouldn't get lazy. Small upgrades and higher prices might not cut it...







If I were Samsung, I'd do this:





Samsung might need to rethink its strategy for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 , or at least, for future foldables. Here are a few things the company should probably consider:





Better features: To justify the price increase, Samsung should offer real upgrades like longer battery life, stronger hinges (no visible crease?), and upgraded cameras.

Competitive pricing: Samsung can maybe check at what other brands are doing. The price should match the value and features of the device.

Listening to feedback: Samsung definitely should pay attention to what customers are saying and improve based on their feedback. Fixing past issues can make customers more loyal. But instead, we have controversies like the Galaxy S24 Ultra bug situation...





Would you get a smaller upgrade with a higher price tag?



Yeah, me neither







