If Samsung is planning a price hike for the Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6, then what about upgrades?
There's a lot of chatter about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the foldables have already extensively leaked. And a fresh rumor has it these new foldables will cost more but without many big upgrades. This has some people concerned, including me. Is Samsung making a mistake by asking for more money without offering more in return?
So, about those price tags...
A Greek tech blog says the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will cost €100 more in Europe (and probably $100 more in the US) than the Z Fold 5. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 might also see a similar price bump.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799, while the Flip 5 - $999. If the new rumor is to be believed, the Fold 6 could start at $1,899 (and bigger storage configurations will cost even more).
But does that mean better hardware?
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 (Image Source - PhoneArena)
One big concern is that the new models might not have many major upgrades. Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to have the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which means better performance. But aside from that, there aren't many changes and the rumors and leaks have been disappointing so far.
For one, we expect the same camera system as on the Fold 5 (50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto), 12GB of RAM, storage starting at 256GB, and a not-so-big battery increase (about 200mAh, which is not much for such a task-heavy device). Also, the same 25W charging.
Yep, we expect a slightly different look - boxier and with flat sides, and also possibly a thinner body. But not by much, and is this really considered a big upgrade? I had hoped for a more Pixel Fold-like design, but to no avail. As for the biggest upgrade to the Fold, we expect... well, AI capabilities.
An image posted by prominent leaker IceUniverse that depicts the difference between the Fold 5 and Fold 6 outer display
*Image source - @IceUniverse on X
The Z Flip 6 might get a better 50MP rear camera, but most of the other improvements seem to be focused on AI features as well.
When we're asked to pay more, we expect big improvements, especially with cool gadgets like foldable phones. These small upgrades might not be enough to make people want to buy the new models or switch from other brands. Without fancy features, it's hard to see why anyone would want to pay extra.
As if foldable phones weren't already a tough sell
Foldable phones are already pricey because a foldable design needs a high level of complexity. Samsung has led the way in this market, arguably starting the entire foldable fad. But with high prices come high expectations.
At first, everyone was excited about foldable phones because they were new and different. Now, people want real improvements that make their lives easier.
The competition is gaining up on Samsung
Samsung isn't the only player in the foldable game - not anymore. Other companies like Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and even Google, are offering very attractive competitors. Yep, many models (including the hot Oppo Find N3) are not sold in the US right now, but the OnePlus Open and the Google Pixel Fold are (and their successors should also be).
The OnePlus Open is priced as the current Fold 5 and features a wide external display with a comfortable display ratio, a big battery, and fast 67W charging.
The OnePlus Open (Image Source - PhoneArena)
Google's Pixel Fold is another contender, also priced as the Fold 5. It takes advantage of Google's strengths in software and AI. The Pixel Fold offers a great camera system, making it a tough competitor for Samsung.
As more brands enter the foldable market, keeping people interested means offering real value and new and exciting features. We want devices that improve our daily lives with better battery life, stronger designs, enhanced cameras (especially something that Samsung could improve on with the foldables), and smooth software experience.
Samsung has always been a leader in foldable phones, but it shouldn't get lazy. Small upgrades and higher prices might not cut it...
If I were Samsung, I'd do this:
Samsung might need to rethink its strategy for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, or at least, for future foldables. Here are a few things the company should probably consider:
- Better features: To justify the price increase, Samsung should offer real upgrades like longer battery life, stronger hinges (no visible crease?), and upgraded cameras.
- Competitive pricing: Samsung can maybe check at what other brands are doing. The price should match the value and features of the device.
- Listening to feedback: Samsung definitely should pay attention to what customers are saying and improve based on their feedback. Fixing past issues can make customers more loyal. But instead, we have controversies like the Galaxy S24 Ultra bug situation...
Would you get a smaller upgrade with a higher price tag?
Yeah, me neither
In the end, the rumored price hikes for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, without major upgrades, could be risky for Samsung. The foldable market is getting more competitive, and to keep people interested, Samsung has to offer something spicy. On top of that, it's already been overtaken as the leader in the foldable market by none other than... Huawei.
Samsung's choices in the next few months are what could make or break the success of the upcoming foldables. The South Korean giant needs to show that its new foldables are worth the price, or it might lose even more ground to competitors. Only time will tell if Samsung's strategy will pay off... or if Samsung will need to make changes to regain its lead in the foldable phone market. But I'm afraid that even if the rumored price increase doesn't happen, Samsung's already in trouble.
