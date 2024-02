Leaked iPhone 16 component confirms rumored change to the non-Pro cameras

Since the



This would appear to be the new camera module of the iPhone 16, as you can see the vertical positioning is confirmed pic.twitter.com/JWF5olGwQ4 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 16, 2024

Since the iPhone 13 non-Pro models, Apple has placed the rear cameras in a box on the upper left corner of the rear panel but offset the lenses diagonally to make it look like a number two domino. However, there is speculation that Apple will return to the design used on the iPhone X (with a slightly different placement for the flash) because of the Vision Pro . As you might know, photos and videos shot on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can be viewed in 3D on Apple's spatial computer.

By reverting to the iPhone X rear camera design, Apple will have the two cameras aligned perfectly to shoot what it calls spatial photos and videos which are 3D, immersive, and allow the user to feel that he/she is experiencing a photographed or recorded scene all over again (especially the videos).





iPhone 16 's new camera module and it does dovetail with the previous rumors stating that the two cameras will be aligned vertically. Bu's photos show the module upside down, but that doesn't take away from the legitimacy of the photographed component which was authenticated by MacRumors thanks to the latter's industry sources. These sources confirmed that the part in the photos is the chassis for the I-34 camera project expected to be used in the iPhone 16 model expected to be released this September. A tweet from leaker Majin Bu (via MacRumors ) claims to show images of the's new camera module and it does dovetail with the previous rumors stating that the two cameras will be aligned vertically. Bu's photos show the module upside down, but that doesn't take away from the legitimacy of the photographed component which was authenticated by MacRumors thanks to the latter's industry sources. These sources confirmed that the part in the photos is the chassis for the I-34 camera project expected to be used in themodel expected to be released this September.