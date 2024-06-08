iPhone 16 Pro Max will beat both Fold 6 and Galaxy S25 Ultra in a key department, per leaker
Yesterday, a leak said that the iPhone 16 Pro would feature a bigger camera island. This indicates the phone will get bigger sensors, which could help it outshine the current best camera phones of 2024. Not only that, it seems like even Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be no match for Apple's flagship.
Despite all earlier rumors saying the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would retain the camera system of its predecessor, one rumor ignited hope that it might get a better array. This was reinforced by leaked pictures that hinted at redesigned camera modules.
Leaker Ice Universe claims the Z Fold 6 will have the same camera array as the Fold 5, which had carried over the camera system of the Fold 4.
The leaker adds that the Fold 6 is basically a square version of the Fold 4 and Fold 5 and though he praised its more usable aspect ratio, he believes that it's not a substantial improvement.
The main selling point of the phone will apparently be its AI features. This trick worked for the Galaxy S25 series but whether it will do the same for the Fold 6 remains to be seen.
In addition to equipping the Fold 6 with the same cameras as the Fold 5, Samsung will reportedly also go for the 200MP Isocell HP2 main camera for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The same primary camera was previously seen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
And as Ice notes, while the HP2 was a powerful sensor when it was first announced three years back, that's no longer the case.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to feature a 48MP Sony IMX903 camera, which is bigger than its predecessor's Sony IMX803 sensor. The sensor will be 1/1.14 inch, which makes it bigger than the 1/1.3-inch HP2. It will reportedly use a stacked design and could offer improved dynamic range and noise control. Per today's leak, the sensor may even surpass some 1-inch sensors.
Of course, all of these are just leaks at this point, but considering Ice is rarely wrong, it's probable Samsung's next flagships will not feature new camera hardware, though they may make up for that by incorporating superior image processing techniques.
