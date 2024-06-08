Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Raised height of iPhone 16 Pro series camera module has grown since last year's models

By
0comments
Raised height of iPhone 16 Pro series camera module has grown since last year's models
At the end of last month, we told you that the iPhone 16 Pro series will get larger camera sensors. The main camera is expected to have a sensor measuring 1/1.14 inches which is larger than the 1/1.28 inch sensor employed by the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Using a larger sensor should allow the camera to capture more light and more information which will make images look brighter and sharper. 

The iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly get the Tetraprism zoom that the iPhone 15 Pro Max was given last year giving users the opportunity to snap photos and record video with 5x optical zoom. The iPhone 16 Pro Max could see an increase in focal length taking its optical zoom capabilities past the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x.

The 48MP sensor to be used on the iPhone 16 Pro line's Ultra-wide cameras will be a major upgrade from the 12MP sensor used on the Pro model's' Ultra-wide cameras since 2019. The new 48MP sensor, the Sony IMX903, also reportedly weighs in at 1/1.14 inches. Leaked images of an iPhone 16 case from Majin Bu revealed what appeared to be a larger cutout for the rear camera island indicating that talk about larger sensors for the iPhone 16 Pro series seems to be correct.


Now, a tweet from respected leaker Ice Universe (via TechRadar) includes a schematic illustration showing how far the rear cameras stick out on the iPhone 16 Pro series. The protrusion has a raised height of 3.9mm according to the leaker, which means it is larger than the protrusion on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This photo was snapped using the 5x Tetraprism zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max which is reportedly coming to the iPhone 16 Pro - Raised height of iPhone 16 Pro series camera module has grown since last year&#039;s models
This photo was snapped using the 5x Tetraprism zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max which is reportedly coming to the iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro will get a small increase in screen size from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a larger 6.9-inch display compared to the 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro models are also believed to have the thinnest bezels in the history of smartphones. Both phones will be powered by the A18 Pro application processor (AP) produced by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node.

The iPhone 16 series will be introduced this coming September. It will come out of the box with iOS 18 pre-installed which means that these phones should support the AI features that Apple will preview tomorrow at WWDC.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier

Latest News

Weekly deals under $100: Big savings on Samsung earbuds, JBL speakers, and more budget tech
Weekly deals under $100: Big savings on Samsung earbuds, JBL speakers, and more budget tech
Report reveals that Siri will never be the same once iOS 18 is released
Report reveals that Siri will never be the same once iOS 18 is released
T-Mobile annual general meeting may bring disappointment for CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile annual general meeting may bring disappointment for CEO Mike Sievert
At 46% off, the top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are a dream come true for sound lovers
At 46% off, the top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are a dream come true for sound lovers
The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C now offer amazing sound and ANC for less on Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C now offer amazing sound and ANC for less on Amazon
Samsung and Google are BFFs but Galaxy S23 FE is the only Pixel 8a killer right now!
Samsung and Google are BFFs but Galaxy S23 FE is the only Pixel 8a killer right now!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless