Raised height of iPhone 16 Pro series camera module has grown since last year's models
Up Next:
At the end of last month, we told you that the iPhone 16 Pro series will get larger camera sensors. The main camera is expected to have a sensor measuring 1/1.14 inches which is larger than the 1/1.28 inch sensor employed by the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Using a larger sensor should allow the camera to capture more light and more information which will make images look brighter and sharper.
The iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly get the Tetraprism zoom that the iPhone 15 Pro Max was given last year giving users the opportunity to snap photos and record video with 5x optical zoom. The iPhone 16 Pro Max could see an increase in focal length taking its optical zoom capabilities past the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x.
The 48MP sensor to be used on the iPhone 16 Pro line's Ultra-wide cameras will be a major upgrade from the 12MP sensor used on the Pro model's' Ultra-wide cameras since 2019. The new 48MP sensor, the Sony IMX903, also reportedly weighs in at 1/1.14 inches. Leaked images of an iPhone 16 case from Majin Bu revealed what appeared to be a larger cutout for the rear camera island indicating that talk about larger sensors for the iPhone 16 Pro series seems to be correct.
The camera module of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max has a raised height of 3.9mm pic.twitter.com/XynBc8JV8N— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 8, 2024
Now, a tweet from respected leaker Ice Universe (via TechRadar) includes a schematic illustration showing how far the rear cameras stick out on the iPhone 16 Pro series. The protrusion has a raised height of 3.9mm according to the leaker, which means it is larger than the protrusion on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
This photo was snapped using the 5x Tetraprism zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max which is reportedly coming to the iPhone 16 Pro
The iPhone 16 Pro will get a small increase in screen size from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a larger 6.9-inch display compared to the 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro models are also believed to have the thinnest bezels in the history of smartphones. Both phones will be powered by the A18 Pro application processor (AP) produced by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: