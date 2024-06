iPhone 16 Pro line's Ultra-wide cameras will be a major upgrade from the 12MP sensor used on the Pro model's' Ultra-wide cameras since 2019. The new 48MP sensor, the Sony IMX903, also reportedly weighs in at 1/1.14 inches. Leaked images of an iPhone 16 Pro series seems to be correct.



The camera module of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max has a raised height of 3.9mm pic.twitter.com/XynBc8JV8N — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 8, 2024

The 48MP sensor to be used on theline's Ultra-wide cameras will be a major upgrade from the 12MP sensor used on the Pro model's' Ultra-wide cameras since 2019. The new 48MP sensor, the Sony IMX903, also reportedly weighs in at 1/1.14 inches. Leaked images of an iPhone 16 case from Majin Bu revealed what appeared to be a larger cutout for the rear camera island indicating that talk about larger sensors for theseries seems to be correct.

iPhone 16 Pro series. The protrusion has a raised height of 3.9mm according to the leaker, which means it is larger than the protrusion on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max . Now, a tweet from respected leaker Ice Universe (via TechRadar ) includes a schematic illustration showing how far the rear cameras stick out on theseries. The protrusion has a raised height of 3.9mm according to the leaker, which means it is larger than the protrusion on theand









iPhone 16 Pro will get a small increase in screen size from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a larger 6.9-inch display compared to the 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max . The iPhone 16 Pro models are also believed to have Thewill get a small increase in screen size from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches while thewill feature a larger 6.9-inch display compared to the 6.7-inch screen on the. Themodels are also believed to have the thinnest bezels in the history of smartphones . Both phones will be powered by the A18 Pro application processor (AP) produced by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node.