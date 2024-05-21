Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to get two new cameras - here are their specs

iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to get two new cameras and here are their specs
A new rumor claims the Apple iPhone 16 Pro will get two new camera sensors.

Apple has stuck with 12MP ultrawide cameras for its smartphones since 2019's iPhone 11. This is set to change next year, according to various rumors, with the latest one providing more details about the module's specs.

Leaker baby sauce OvO has posted on the Chinese social media website Weibo that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be equipped with 48MP ultra-wide cameras. Apple will apparently use the Sony IMX903 sensor, which will replace the IMX633 sensor.

Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max replaced the 12MP 3x telephoto camera with a 12MP periscope telephoto module with 5x optical zoom. That sensor is expected to come to the iPhone 16 Pro this year.

It's expected to be the same as the telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which uses a tetraprism design that bends light multiple times to bring distant objects closer to a phone.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will retain the same camera, meaning the Pro Max model will continue to support 5x optical zoom and there will be no increase in the optical zoom range.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is already one of the best camera phones out there and with a new 48MP ultrawide camera, its successor will likely continue to hold on to that title.

To position its new handsets as photography-centric phones, Apple is also expected to bring a new Capture button to them.

The Pro phones are also highly likely to get bigger and brighter screens as well as a new A18 Pro chip based on TSMC's 3nm process. The models may also use new battery technologies for better battery life.

The phones are on track for a September launch, with Apple reportedly planning to kick off display production next month.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

