Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

Galaxy Z Fold 6 now rumored to have better cameras than Galaxy S24

By
3comments
Galaxy Z Fold 6 now rumored to have better cameras than Galaxy S24
When there was no competition in the foldable space, Samsung could get away with placing slightly above-average cameras in a phone with a retail price of around $2,000. With more entrants in the market, a mid-tier level camera on an insanely expensive device just won't cut it anymore and Samsung may have realised that.

Although well-known leaker Ice Universe had previously said that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would have the same camera setup as the Fold 5, which has a rear camera system with a 50MP main unit, a 12MP ultrawide module, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, a 4MP under-display camera, and a 10MP cover camera, another tipster has ignited hope that the upcoming foldable may have better cameras.

Megapixels-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy S24 have the same rear cameras and if a new rumor is to be believed, the Fold 6 will switch out at least one camera.

Tipster @kro_roe wrote on Twitter that the Fold 6 will have a better camera array than the Galaxy S24 but they didn't reveal any specifics.



Since @kro_roe doesn't have much of a track record, it's best to take the leak with a pinch of salt. After all, Samsung is rumored to announce the Fold 6 on July 10, and it's highly unlikely that the camera specs were changed this late in the production cycle.

Even if this rumor doesn't pan out, the Fold 6 will reportedly have many other things going for it, including a wider cover display, a boxy look, titanium frames, and a thinner and lighter design.

The phone will reportedly have the same battery and charging specs as the last four iterations, meaning a 4,400mAh cell and 25W charging tech.

Since the rumored announcement date is not too far away, we expect Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumors to intensify in the coming weeks.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Featured Stories

Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes over PhoneArena Camera Score, beating Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes over PhoneArena Camera Score, beating Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Next year's iPhone Slim will be a premium model with a major redesign
Next year's iPhone Slim will be a premium model with a major redesign
Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch
Even more Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specs and images leak out ahead of impending launch
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, iPad Air (2022), and more discounts going strong!
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, iPad Air (2022), and more discounts going strong!
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless