Galaxy Z Fold 6 now rumored to have better cameras than Galaxy S24
When there was no competition in the foldable space, Samsung could get away with placing slightly above-average cameras in a phone with a retail price of around $2,000. With more entrants in the market, a mid-tier level camera on an insanely expensive device just won't cut it anymore and Samsung may have realised that.
Megapixels-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy S24 have the same rear cameras and if a new rumor is to be believed, the Fold 6 will switch out at least one camera.
Since @kro_roe doesn't have much of a track record, it's best to take the leak with a pinch of salt. After all, Samsung is rumored to announce the Fold 6 on July 10, and it's highly unlikely that the camera specs were changed this late in the production cycle.
Even if this rumor doesn't pan out, the Fold 6 will reportedly have many other things going for it, including a wider cover display, a boxy look, titanium frames, and a thinner and lighter design.
The phone will reportedly have the same battery and charging specs as the last four iterations, meaning a 4,400mAh cell and 25W charging tech.
Since the rumored announcement date is not too far away, we expect Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumors to intensify in the coming weeks.
Although well-known leaker Ice Universe had previously said that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would have the same camera setup as the Fold 5, which has a rear camera system with a 50MP main unit, a 12MP ultrawide module, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, a 4MP under-display camera, and a 10MP cover camera, another tipster has ignited hope that the upcoming foldable may have better cameras.
Things that are NOT allowed: