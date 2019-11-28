Hulu can be an amazing Netflix alternative for the holidays at just $1.99 a month













If you hurry, you can now get a full year of unlimited access to original Hulu shows like The Handmaid's Tale, hit movies, current and past seasons of popular series from major TV networks, and much more at a grand total of $23.88. That's $1.99 a month, saving you almost 50 bucks in the long run with absolutely no strings attached. Save for "limited" ads, that is, as well as a key condition prohibiting this special offer from being combined with any other promotions, including that permanent $12.99 a month deal bundling Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+





Just like that aforementioned six-month deal from August, this extended new Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount is open to both new and returning Hulu subscribers, with the latter group however having to meet an additional requirement. Namely, your previous subscription must have not been active in the past 12 months for you to qualify.





Keep in mind premium channels like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz will not be included in your one-year $1.99 a month subscription, and at the end of your discounted first year, you'll start being automatically charged the full $5.99 a month if you don't immediately cancel your service.



