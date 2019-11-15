Wireless service

Hulu is the latest streaming platform to announce a price hike

Nov 15, 2019
Hulu is the latest streaming platform to announce a price hike
Hulu is just the latest name on the long list of streaming services that increased their prices within the past few years. Netflix, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now are just some of the most popular platforms that admitted defeat and decided to make customers pay more for their services.

Starting December 18, customers who wish to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV will have to pay no less than $55 per month, up $10 from its current price of $45 per month, Hulu announced. Of course, existing customers will be affected by the price hike as well, so they should see the changes reflected in their subsequent billing cycle after December 18.

The new price better reflects the substantial value of Hulu + Live TV and allows us to continue offering all of the popular live news, sports and entertainment programming included in the plan.

Hulu recommends those who can't afford to pay for Hulu + Live TV to choose one of its less expensive on-demand plans during those months when there's nothing interesting to watch that would only be available through Hulu + Live.

Hulu + Live TV includes all of Hulu's on-demand content, access to over 60 live sports, news and entertainment channels, as well as Hulu Originals like This is Us, The Good Doctor, Family Guy, ER and Lost.

The price changes might be hard to stomach for many Hulu customers, but at least they'll have the option to switch back and forth between plans to best suit their needs.

8 Comments

PhoneCritic
Reply

1. PhoneCritic

Posts: 1360; Member since: Oct 05, 2011

So, this is how Disney plans to offset their Plus service ridiculous low price by making current HULU pay more?

posted on yesterday, 3:29 PM

Venom
Reply

7. Venom

Posts: 3798; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

Disney has a massive library in addition to what they have from Fox. It wouldn't be the same issues as Netflix that has to rely on licensing fees and what not. Plus this is more than likely from the cable companies.

posted on yesterday, 11:22 PM

JCASS889
Reply

2. JCASS889

Posts: 599; Member since: May 18, 2018

So glad I don't pay to watch movies or TV, these providers are just gunna get you hooked with no other options then slowly up the price of a subscription. Once again paying for digital content that you can't keep after you stop paying. Does not make sense.

posted on yesterday, 3:47 PM

Rampage_Taco
Reply

3. Rampage_Taco

Posts: 1109; Member since: Jan 17, 2017

So you've never paid for Cable or Satellite TV?

posted on yesterday, 4:30 PM

mrochester
Reply

8. mrochester

Posts: 1035; Member since: Aug 17, 2014

No. Why would I?

posted on 2 hours ago

Rampage_Taco
Reply

4. Rampage_Taco

Posts: 1109; Member since: Jan 17, 2017

None of those shows are HULU originals?

posted on yesterday, 4:31 PM

speedingcheetah
Reply

5. speedingcheetah

Posts: 91; Member since: Jul 22, 2017

Now more expensive than YT TV. In a couple years, these services will cost same or more as normal Cable. PS Vue is now dead and was the same high cost as cable for many, with far less channels and features.

posted on yesterday, 5:26 PM

xedewam866
Reply

9. xedewam866

Posts: 8; Member since: 39 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

