Hulu is the latest streaming platform to announce a price hike





Hulu recommends those who can't afford to pay for Hulu + Live TV to choose one of its less expensive on-demand plans during those months when there's nothing interesting to watch that would only be available through Hulu + Live.



Hulu + Live TV includes all of Hulu's on-demand content, access to over 60 live sports, news and entertainment channels, as well as Hulu Originals like This is Us, The Good Doctor, Family Guy, ER and Lost.



The price changes might be hard to stomach for many Hulu customers, but at least they'll have the option to switch back and forth between plans to best suit their needs.