Hulu is the latest streaming platform to announce a price hike

Hulu recommends those who can't afford to pay for Hulu + Live TV to choose one of its less expensive on-demand plans during those months when there's nothing interesting to watch that would only be available through Hulu + Live.



Hulu + Live TV includes all of Hulu's on-demand content, access to over 60 live sports, news and entertainment channels, as well as Hulu Originals like This is Us, The Good Doctor, Family Guy, ER and Lost.



The price changes might be hard to stomach for many Hulu customers, but at least they'll have the option to switch back and forth between plans to best suit their needs.

Hulu is just the latest name on the long list of streaming services that increased their prices within the past few years. Netflix, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now are just some of the most popular platforms that admitted defeat and decided to make customers pay more for their services.Starting December 18, customers who wish to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV will have to pay no less than $55 per month, up $10 from its current price of $45 per month, Hulu announced . Of course, existing customers will be affected by the price hike as well, so they should see the changes reflected in their subsequent billing cycle after December 18.