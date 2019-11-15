Hulu is the latest streaming platform to announce a price hike
The new price better reflects the substantial value of Hulu + Live TV and allows us to continue offering all of the popular live news, sports and entertainment programming included in the plan.
Hulu recommends those who can't afford to pay for Hulu + Live TV to choose one of its less expensive on-demand plans during those months when there's nothing interesting to watch that would only be available through Hulu + Live.
Hulu + Live TV includes all of Hulu's on-demand content, access to over 60 live sports, news and entertainment channels, as well as Hulu Originals like This is Us, The Good Doctor, Family Guy, ER and Lost.
The price changes might be hard to stomach for many Hulu customers, but at least they'll have the option to switch back and forth between plans to best suit their needs.
Hulu + Live TV includes all of Hulu's on-demand content, access to over 60 live sports, news and entertainment channels, as well as Hulu Originals like This is Us, The Good Doctor, Family Guy, ER and Lost.
The price changes might be hard to stomach for many Hulu customers, but at least they'll have the option to switch back and forth between plans to best suit their needs.
8 Comments
1. PhoneCritic
Posts: 1360; Member since: Oct 05, 2011
posted on yesterday, 3:29 PM 0
7. Venom
Posts: 3798; Member since: Dec 14, 2017
posted on yesterday, 11:22 PM 0
2. JCASS889
Posts: 599; Member since: May 18, 2018
posted on yesterday, 3:47 PM 0
3. Rampage_Taco
Posts: 1109; Member since: Jan 17, 2017
posted on yesterday, 4:30 PM 0
8. mrochester
Posts: 1035; Member since: Aug 17, 2014
posted on 2 hours ago 0
4. Rampage_Taco
Posts: 1109; Member since: Jan 17, 2017
posted on yesterday, 4:31 PM 0
5. speedingcheetah
Posts: 91; Member since: Jul 22, 2017
posted on yesterday, 5:26 PM 0
9. xedewam866
Posts: 8; Member since: 39 min ago
posted on 36 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):