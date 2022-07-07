 This 11-inch HP tablet with Windows 11 offers a lot of bang for 250 bucks and up (today only) - PhoneArena
This 11-inch HP tablet with Windows 11 offers a lot of bang for 250 bucks and up (today only)

Deals
This 11-inch HP tablet with Windows 11 offers a lot of bang for 250 bucks and up (today only)
If you're looking for one of the very best Windows tablets money can buy right now, we're pretty sure HP's name is not on your radar. But if you can't afford a Surface Pro 8 or Pro X powerhouse (even at a hefty discount) and trust you can do better than Microsoft's entry-level Surface Go 3 at a similar or lower price, you might want to consider the impossibly named HP 11m-be0023dx.

Dubbed in short the HP 11 inch Tablet PC, this thing normally starts at $499.99, which obviously means it doesn't have what it takes to rival the raw power of Apple's newest 11-inch iPad Pro or 10.9-inch iPad Air generations.

But for 24 hours only, you can slash a whopping 250 bucks off the regular price of this feature-packed mid-ranger with or without a bundled keyboard. That brings the solo slate down to as little as $249.99 at Best Buy, with just $100 more covering a nifty productivity-enhancing accessory as well.

At $349.99, the 11-inch tablet + keyboard combo is currently 50 bucks cheaper than the most affordable Surface Go 3 configuration (by itself), which comes with 4 gigs of RAM and rather sluggish 64GB eMMC storage.

The Windows 11-powered HP device on sale today at a lower than ever price, meanwhile, pairs the same memory count with a blazing fast 128GB solid-state drive, thus holding a big advantage over the $329 entry-level 10.2-inch iPad (2021) as well, which also only offers 32 gigs of internal storage space.

Other big selling points and key strengths compared to most sub-$400 competitors (running iPadOS, Windows, or Android) include a USB Type-C port, a 30W power adapter in the box, a not-too-shabby quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, a large IPS screen with a respectable resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels, and perhaps most... intriguingly, a side-mounted 13MP rotatable camera pulling double duty for both regular "world-facing" photographs and video calls.

This is truly a unique spec sheet that pretty much no other mainstream tablet can match... at any price, let alone a measly $250 and up.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless