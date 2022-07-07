This 11-inch HP tablet with Windows 11 offers a lot of bang for 250 bucks and up (today only)





Dubbed in short the HP 11 inch Tablet PC, this thing normally starts at $499.99, which obviously means it doesn't have what it takes to rival the raw power of Apple's newest 11-inch iPad Pro or 10.9-inch iPad Air generations.

But for 24 hours only, you can slash a whopping 250 bucks off the regular price of this feature-packed mid-ranger with or without a bundled keyboard. That brings the solo slate down to as little as $249.99 at Best Buy, with just $100 more covering a nifty productivity-enhancing accessory as well.





At $349.99, the 11-inch tablet + keyboard combo is currently 50 bucks cheaper than the most affordable Surface Go 3 configuration (by itself), which comes with 4 gigs of RAM and rather sluggish 64GB eMMC storage.





The Windows 11-powered HP device on sale today at a lower than ever price, meanwhile, pairs the same memory count with a blazing fast 128GB solid-state drive, thus holding a big advantage over the $329 entry-level 10.2-inch iPad (2021) as well, which also only offers 32 gigs of internal storage space.





Other big selling points and key strengths compared to most sub-$400 competitors (running iPadOS, Windows, or Android) include a USB Type-C port, a 30W power adapter in the box, a not-too-shabby quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, a large IPS screen with a respectable resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels, and perhaps most... intriguingly, a side-mounted 13MP rotatable camera pulling double duty for both regular "world-facing" photographs and video calls.





This is truly a unique spec sheet that pretty much no other mainstream tablet can match... at any price, let alone a measly $250 and up.