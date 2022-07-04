Best Buy has Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 with keyboard on sale at a monumental discount





This even comes from the exact same retailer mentioned above, which almost certainly means the absolutely huge discount listed below will expire at the end of the day. Of course, Best Buy is known for randomly extending these types of sales or reviving them shortly after their expiration dates, although that's obviously no reason to delay a purchase here.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD, Platinum, Black Keyboard Included $350 off (28%) $899 99 $1249 99 Buy at BestBuy





Not if you're perfectly satisfied with a 128GB storage version of Microsoft's latest 2-in-1 Windows powerhouse... paired with a keyboard that's going to help you take advantage of that full 2-in-1 potential. Normally priced at a whopping $1,249.99, this particular bundle is currently available for only $899.99.





The tablet itself packs a blazing fast Intel Core i5 processor and a decent 8 gigs of RAM, mind you, while the 128 gig SSD is naturally no slouch either. Coated in "platinum", the 13-inch giant comes with a black Type Cover included at $350 less than usual, but if you want it, a Surface Pen will still need to be purchased separately.





That's different from Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8-series Android high-enders, for instance, which are typically sold alongside a creativity-encouraging S Pen but not a productivity-enhancing keyboard as well. $899.99 also happens to be significantly lower than Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) starting price, which doesn't include a stylus, a keyboard, or an operating system as productive as Windows.





It's perhaps needless to say that the Surface Pro 8 has a bunch of other key selling points too (especially at $900), including a silky smooth 120Hz PixelSense Flow display with thin bezels, excellent battery life, powerful speakers, and all the ports (new and old) you could possibly need, from a USB-C duo to a headphone jack.