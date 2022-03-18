 Best Buy is running a huge Microsoft Surface Pro X sale for a limited time - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Deals

Best Buy is running a huge Microsoft Surface Pro X sale for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Best Buy is running a huge Microsoft Surface Pro X sale for a limited time
If you like to stay productive on the go and don't feel like Apple's industry-leading iPads can really keep up with your daily work needs, our list of the best Windows tablets available today includes quite a few great options... from Microsoft.

The Windows ecosystem gatekeeper doesn't sell as many different tablets as, say, Samsung, but the Surface Pro X definitely stands out from the non-X Surface Pro family with an "ultra-thin" design and easier to get 4G LTE connectivity.

On the other hand, this particular 13-inch device is not quite as powerful as the 13-inch Surface Pro 8, packing a somewhat experimental processor developed by Microsoft itself in collaboration with Qualcomm rather than a tried-and-tested Intel Core i-series chip.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Wi-Fi Only, Microsoft SQ2, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

$300 off (23%)
$999 99
$1299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Microsoft SQ2, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

$300 off (21%)
$1149 99
$1449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Wi-Fi Only, Microsoft SQ2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

$300 off (20%)
$1199 99
$1499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Microsoft SQ2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

$300 off (18%)
$1349 99
$1649 99
Buy at BestBuy

At the right price, however, the Surface Pro X can be an excellent alternative for Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) or Samsung's 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra colossus, and thanks to Best Buy's newest $300 discount, the reasonably lightweight and portable Windows 11 computing machine may have hit that spot.

Namely, the $999.99 spot for a Wi-Fi-only configuration with a whopping 16 gigs of memory and speedy 256GB solid-state drive on deck and $1,149.99 as far as an LTE-enabled variant with the same impressive hardware components is concerned.

Of course, said components can get even more impressive, and if you think you need as much as 512 gigs of solid-state internal storage, two such models are on sale at the time of this writing for $1,199.99 and $1,349.99 with the same exact 16GB RAM count and your choice of Wi-Fi-only connectivity or Wi-Fi + LTE.

All of these prices are reduced by a hefty (and rare) $300 today only, and if they seem steep at first glance, a comparison with the competition is likely to quickly change your perspective.

Apple, for instance, normally sells the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) beast for no less than $1,399.99 in a cellular-capable 256GB version, while Samsung's aforementioned Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is... not actually available with built-in 5G support yet, leaving you with an inferior $1,099.99 cellular-enabled Tab S8+ accommodating a modest 128 gigs of data internally.

That almost makes the $999.99 and up Surface Pro X a bargain, especially considering its "virtually edge-to-edge" screen, stellar battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, two USB-C ports, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio technology, 10MP rear-facing autofocus camera, and 5MP front-facing camera with Windows Hello face authentication capabilities.

Even without "LTE Advanced Pro" connectivity, that's some remarkable value for your money right there.

