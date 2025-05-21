Honor 400 series: Six years of software support and an Android bonus to top it off
Are you still refusing to give this exotic brand a try?!
While we're "patiently" waiting for Honor to drop the world's thinnest foldable, a.k.a. the Magic V5, the company is getting ready to unveil the Honor 400 series, coming on May 22.
Honor is closely collaborating with Google, which means that the Honor 400 models will arrive with plenty of AI goodies on board and a cool Android experience for those who dare to try an exotic brand outside the Apple-Samsung-Google triumvirate.
The company assures developers that they'll have early access to new Android versions thanks to their Google collaboration, thus allowing Honor users to benefit from the most up-to-date and secure Android features without unnecessary delays.
Last year, Honor was among pretty quick in rolling out the Android 15 Beta to its developer community. Currently, the Android 16 Beta 3 has been available to developers on the Honor Magic 7 Pro for two weeks now – Honor is walking the walk, when it comes to early innovation.
Besides the upcoming Honor 400 series, Honor Magic 7 Pro and Honor Magic V3 owners are expected to receive MagicOS updates based on Android 16 in 2025.
As leaks suggest, the next Android version is aimed at enhancing user experience, security, and device adaptability. The new Material 3 Expressive design revamps the interface with vibrant colors, dynamic animations, and a more cohesive layout across notifications, quick settings, and the lock screen.
Android 16 will also deliver major improvements in security, usability, and adaptability. Automatic protection of sensitive notifications to combat scams are expected, as well as Live Updates for real-time tracking on the lock screen. And, of course, enhanced support for large screens ( foldable fans should rejoice).
One example of this collaboration is the integration of Google's advanced video generation model, Veo 2, via Google Cloud's Vertex AI. This technology enables users to create short, five-second videos from static images – be it personal photos, AI-generated art, or old pictures. These dynamic visuals will debut with the Honor 400 Series and are designed to be easily shared on social platforms, compatible with both Android and iOS.
Apart from that, the Honor 400 series will bring along something that many will applaud: a six-year commitment to Android software updates! Personally, I also expect six years of security updates as well. The upcoming lineup will also get Android 16 in 2025, so no delays are expected on that front. Wink-wink, Samsung!
Image by Honor
