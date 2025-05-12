This new mid-range phone will debut with AI feature Google hasn't even given Pixel users
The new Honor 400, launching May 22, will turn still photos into AI-generated video clips.
Honor is getting ready to unveil its new Honor 400 series on May 22 and it looks like the company has something pretty unexpected up its sleeve. While teasing what's coming, Honor just confirmed that its next phones will ship with an AI feature from Google that even Pixel phone owners haven't gotten their hands on yet.
Thanks to a new partnership with Google Cloud, the Honor 400 series will include built-in image-to-video generation, powered by Google's Veo 2 tech. That means users will be able to turn still photos into 5-second videos, right from the phone.
Veo 2 only just rolled out to Gemini Advanced users recently and now Honor's upcoming phones are among the first to actually bake this capability into their OS.
Beyond a snapshot.— HONOR (@Honorglobal) May 12, 2025
HONOR 400 Series can effortlessly transform your images into captivating videos with AI Image to Video - breathing new life into your stills. Spark Daily Wonder with HONOR 400 Series - coming 22nd May, 2025. #HONOR400#SparkDailyWonderpic.twitter.com/ddRPYohGit
The way it works is simple: upload any static image – real-life, AI-generated, a drawing, even an old memory – and the tool spits out a short video clip in portrait or landscape.
It takes a minute or two per video, but the results could be fun, especially for anyone active on social media. Sure, it is not an essential feature, but if you are posting a lot or love creative tools, this might be your thing.
And that is apparently just the start. Honor says more AI-powered tools are coming with the new phones and it is confident enough to call the Honor 400 series one of the top AI camera phones in its class.
We are expecting two models: the Honor 400 and 400 Pro. The base model could land with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, a 6.55-inch AMOLED display at 120 Hz and a 200 MP rear camera.
The Pro steps things up with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6.7-inch screen (also 120 Hz) and the same 200 MP camera but with OIS. Both phones are rumored to include a 5,300 mAh battery with the Pro variant possibly supporting 100 W wired fast charging.
As for pricing, it looks like the Honor 400 will start at €499 (around $560 when directly converted), with the Pro model going for €799 (around $900 when directly converted). The series is expected to launch in the UK and other regions, including Europe, China and possibly India. Still no word on a US launch, though.
