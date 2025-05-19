The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s main competitor will be not only thinner but also have a bigger battery.
Honor Magic V3 is impossibly thin | Image credit: PhoneArenaOne of the most exciting foldables expected to be released this year, Honor Magic V5, is about to get its “red carpet” moment. Honor has a penchant for releasing extremely thin and light foldables and the Magic V5 is no exception, at least according to the Chinese company’s officials.
Earlier this week, Honor’s exec Li Kun confirmed once again that the Magic V5 will be released in the first half of the year. According to them, the foldable “will still be the lightest and thinnest” on the market.
Just like it did with its previous foldables, Honor will launch the Magic V5 in China first, but we can safely assume a global release will follow soon. Despite the fact that Honor’s official wasn’t very clear about the phone’s launch, there are no big launch events the company scheduled to take place in May, which is why it’s almost certain the Magic V5 will be introduced sometime in June.
To become the world’s thinnest foldable, Magic V5 must drop below the 9.2mm mark, the exact measurements of the Magic V3. In fact, in order to retain the title for more than a month, Honor’s upcoming foldable must measure less than 8.9mm.
Honor Magic V3 was once the world's thinnest foldable | Image credit: PhoneArena
For the unaware, Samsung is expected to launch its next generation of foldables, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, in July. The former is said to measure 8.9mm, so Honor Magic V5 must be thinner.
The only rumors regarding the Honor Magic V5 thickness claim that the foldable will measure 8.x millimeters, which is not hard to assume considering that it should be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in order for Honor to respect its claims. Currently, Oppo Find N5 is the world's thinnest foldable at just 8.93mm thick.
Besides its very thin silhouette, the Magic V5 is expected to pack a large 5,950 mAh battery. In comparison, the previous Magic V3 model has a 5,150 mAh battery, so it’s incredible that Honor managed not just to make the Magic V5 thinner but also add a much bigger battery.
Finally, a new report coming from reliable tipster Experience More claims the Magic V5 will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will feature BeiDou satellite messaging.
