The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June

One of the most exciting foldables expected to be released this year, Honor Magic V5, is about to get its “red carpet” moment. Honor has a penchant for releasing extremely thin and light foldables and the Magic V5 is no exception, at least according to the Chinese company’s officials.Earlier this week, Honor’s exec Li Kun confirmed once again that the Magic V5 will be released in the first half of the year. According to them, the foldable “” on the market.Just like it did with its previous foldables, Honor will launch the Magic V5 in China first, but we can safely assume a global release will follow soon. Despite the fact that Honor’s official wasn’t very clear about the phone’s launch, there are no big launch events the company scheduled to take place in May, which is why it’s almost certain the Magic V5 will be introduced sometime in June.To become the world’s thinnest foldable, Magic V5 must drop below the 9.2mm mark, the exact measurements of the Magic V3. In fact, in order to retain the title for more than a month, Honor’s upcoming foldable must measure less than 8.9mm.