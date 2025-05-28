Honor 400 5G Review: Form meets function

Honor 400 5G Intro





The Honor 400 5G is the latest mid-ranger, part of Honor's "number" series. The phone launched on 21 May and comes in two flavors, a "Pro" version and a vanilla 400. Today we're going to focus on the core model.









Honor managed to achieve this attractive price tag by cutting some corners in some areas, while in others the phone excels, challenging even flagships. Time to take a deeper look.





Honor 400 6.2 Price Class Average Battery Life 0 6.7 Photo Quality 0 6.1 Video Quality 0 5.3 Charging 0 7.4 Performance Heavy 0 4.1 Performance Light 0 5.9 Display Quality 0 7.6 Design 0 6.9 Wireless Charging 0 4 Biometrics 0 6.4 Audio 0 6.1 Software 0 6 Why the score? This device scores 100 % worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Motorola Edge 60, Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G How do we rate? User Score Be the first to review this phone Add Review





The Honor 400 5G managed a composite score of 6.4, which is right between its main competitors — the Galaxy A56 (6.1) and the iPhone 16e (6.6). The final score is dragged down by the lack of wireless charging and the somewhat low video score, but the phone does well in the main camera department, wired charging, and also the display part.





Table of Contents:





Honor 400 5G Specs

Nothing surpising





Let's start with an overview of the Honor 400 5G specs:









Honor 400 5G Design and Display Flagship-worthy







The design language of the Honor number series has certainly changed. The core model now employs a much more modern flat design, with flat sides, front, and back. Some might argue that this design has become so widespread that most modern phones look the same, and this is true to some extent.





The Honor 400 5G, however, has a very distinctive and unique camera housing. This camera bump has the shape of a trapezoid with rounded corners and houses two big vertically positioned circles—for the main and ultrawide cameras. There's an offset smaller circle with an LED flash inside. Overall, the end result is pretty stylish, especially in the Desert Gold color variant.





The size and weight of the phone are average—right in the middle with the 6.55-inch screen and the weight of 184 grams. In the hand the phone feels sturdy and substantial, well-made, without any flex or weird sounds when put under load and pressure.









We already mentioned the Desert Gold color option (it's the best in our opinion), but you can get the phone in two other hues—Midnight Black, Meteor Silver. There's a special color called Tidal Blue but at the moment it's not available globally.







Sadly, another trend has caught up with the Honor 400 5G, and it's the barebones retail box one. There's no charging brick included, nor any back cover or case. You get only the phone and a USB-C cable. A small bonus is the pre-applied screen protector. These are the times we're living in.



Moving to one of the best features of the Honor 400 5G—its display. The 6.55-inch AMOLED panel is great—bright, vibrant, and smooth. Honor claims 5000 nits of peak brightness, which is overkill and probably measured with a very small portion of the display lit, but we have tested these claims in our lab, and the results are below.





Display Measurements:







The Honor 400 5G managed to shine with around 1600 nits both at 20% APL and with the whole display lit, which goes to show that there's a limit set on the brightness. Nevertheless, this result is pretty impressive, and in real life the phone is legible even under very bright sunlight.





Other metrics, such as color accuracy, minimum brightness and color temperature, are also up there with much more expensive models. The Honor 400 goes down to just 1.5 nits of minimum brightness, and also sports an average deltaE of 1.22—very good color calibration from the factory.





In terms of biometrics, we have an under-screen optical fingerprint scanner, which is the most popular solution nowadays. It's not as fast or as accurate as an ultrasonic one but gets the job done.





Honor 400 5G Camera 200MP main camera





Honor 400 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 124 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 142 Main (wide) BEST 87 74 Zoom BEST 29 23 Ultra-wide BEST 26 20 Selfie BEST 30 25 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 106 Main (wide) BEST 83 54 Zoom BEST 27 14 Ultra-wide BEST 24 16 Selfie BEST 28 22

We do all kind of scientific measurements in our lab in order to produce camera score that is as objective as possible. The Honor 400 5G main camera scores a decent result, and even though the phone doesn't have a dedicated telephoto, the zoom results are also decent (thanks to crops from the huge main sensor). Where the phone lags behind is video, both shot with the main camera and the ultrawide. The selfie result is pretty good, though.



Honor went down the well traveled road of dual camera systems, slapping a main and ultrawide cameras on the back of the Honor 400 5G. What grabs attention is the 200MP sensor under the lens of the main camera. The sensor itself is 1/1.4", so decently large, and it sits under lens with f/1.9 aperture.









The ultrawide camera is nothing to write home about. There's a 12MP sensor, the aperture is f/2.2 and we've got 112-degree field of view. You can check out some samples below.

All in all, just like our lab tests showed, the main camera of the Honor 400 5G is doing the heavy lifting. It produces quite pleasant and detailed photos with wide dynamic range and accurate colors.





The ultrawide is just okay, there's some loss of detail due to the small-ish sensor but nothing major. As the phone doesn't have a dedicated telephoto, all zoom shots are either 2x crops from the main sensor (which are quite nice, as there are more than enough pixels at hand), or digital (4x).





The selfie shots are also pleasant, thanks to the 50MP selfie camera, one of the largest pixel-count-wise on a phone in this price range.





Video Quality









You can check out the quick video sample above. The image stabilization is decent, and the detail is good, but colors seem a bit weird and there are occasional exposure troubles here and there. In our lab, the video quality scored somewhat low, but in real life it's decent and gets the job done.





Honor 400 5G Performance & Benchmarks Midrange











CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Honor 400 1141 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1361 Google Pixel 9a 1687 Apple iPhone 16e 3166 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Honor 400 3179 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 3894 Google Pixel 9a 4385 Apple iPhone 16e 7763 View all



Unlike the "Pro" model, the vanilla Honor 400 5G comes equipped with a midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. There's 8GB of RAM on all storage variants (256GB and 512GB), and this constitutes the average midranger (forming sort of a tautology).

Unsurprisingly, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is not really a powerhouse. The CPU scores put the phone last, compared to the relevant competitors from the three biggest brands. Even the Pixel 9a with its Tensor G4 is faster, and the Samsung A56 (the main rival, as we see it) is also faster in raw synthetic CPU benchmarks.





That said, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 gets the everyday job done decently, there aren't any lags or stutters during normal day-to-day tasks, and you can play games if you like, the phone is more than capable of handling most of those as well.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Honor 400 1488 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1322 Google Pixel 9a 2625 Apple iPhone 16e 3017 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Honor 400 1482 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1313 Google Pixel 9a 2124 Apple iPhone 16e 2495 View all





Speaking of games, the GPU performance is a bit better on the Honor 400 compared to what the Exynos inside the Galaxy A56 achieved, so it's a consolation of sorts. If you want the most power for the least amount of cash, though, the iPhone 16e is unbeatable in this particular task with its A18 chip inside.





Honor 400 5G Software









The Honor 400 5G comes running MagicOS 9 out of the box, based on



There's also a deepfake detection feature that uses AI and can detect spam audio and video calls. But the really cool AI feature comes from Google, and it's called Image to Video. This can be found inside the Gallery app under the tab Create.



You select a photo to be turned into a video, and after a couple of seconds, you get a pretty amazing result. People start walking, cars start driving, and old oil paintings come to life. It's a neat feature, and you can do a lot of cool stuff with it—for example, take a black and white picture of your great-grandfather and make it move.



The Honor 400 5G comes running MagicOS 9 out of the box, based on Android 15. There are some clever AI tricks on board, carried over from the flagship Magic series. You can use Magic Portal to quickly select images and text and send them to another app. You can also translate text and audio in real time, get help with your writing, and generate subtitles for songs, movies, etc.

There's also a deepfake detection feature that uses AI and can detect spam audio and video calls. But the really cool AI feature comes from Google, and it's called Image to Video. This can be found inside the Gallery app under the tab Create.

You select a photo to be turned into a video, and after a couple of seconds, you get a pretty amazing result. People start walking, cars start driving, and old oil paintings come to life. It's a neat feature, and you can do a lot of cool stuff with it—for example, take a black and white picture of your great-grandfather and make it move.

Finally, Honor stepped up its game with the software updates and now offers up to 6 years of major OS updates for the Honor 400 5G, matching what Samsung is doing with the Galaxy A56.





Honor 400 5G Battery Not that impressive



Honor 400

( 5300 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 28m Ranks #83 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 3m Browsing 13h 20m Average is 16h 24m Video 9h 34m Average is 10h 5m Gaming 10h 50m Average is 10h 9m Charging speed 66W Charger 75% 30 min 0h 45m Full charge Ranks #29 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Honor is now well into the fourth generation of its silicon-carbon batteries, so we expected great things from the 5,300 mAh cell inside the Honor 400 5G. Especially given the midrange chipset.



Sadly, the phone performs rather mediocre, getting beaten by competitors with smaller batteries (e.g. the Galaxy A56 ), and the main culprit seems to be browsing score. The phone manages just 13 hours, where competitors are able to go for 17-20 hours in the same test.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Honor 400 5300 mAh 6h 28min 13h 20min 9h 34min 10h 50min Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 5000 mAh 7h 3min 17h 46min 9h 9min 10h 11min Google Pixel 9a 5100 mAh 8h 11min 19h 39min 10h 57min 12h 30min Apple iPhone 16e 4005 mAh 6h 4min 17h 27min 6h 59min 7h 45min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Honor 400 5300 mAh 0h 45min N/A 75% N/A Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 5000 mAh 1h 15min N/A 55% N/A Google Pixel 9a 5100 mAh 1h 42min Untested 41% Untested Apple iPhone 16e 4005 mAh 1h 41min 4h 54min 47% 8% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





The Honor 400 5G supports up to 66W of wired charging power, and this juice fills the battery from zero to full in 45 minutes. In this particular area the Honor outperforms its competitors, which all need twice as long (or even longer) to charge to full.









The other area where Honor cut some corners is wireless charging. Or the lack of it. There are no wireless charging coils inside the Honor 400, and there's not much else to be said about it. If you're into using this tech, it will be a drawback for you.





Honor 400 5G Audio Quality and Haptics



When it comes to audio we were pleasantly surprised by the Honor 400 and its stereo system. The loudness is decent and there's almost no harmonic distortion even at max volume. You can spot some in the high frequency, but all in all, the audio quality is quite good. There's no 3.5 mm headphone jack, so you need to rely on Bluetooth headphones or use an adapter.





In terms of haptic feedback, the vibration produced by the motor inside the phone is strong and also tight, you won't miss a notification or a call in silent mode.





Should you buy it?











Furthermore, the wired charging is pretty fast, and we can't overlook the design (quite literally). Last but not least, the Honor 400 comes with the promise of 6 years of major OS updates, though we're not sure if the hardware will manage to live up to that promise.



Now, not everything is roses, though. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is not the fastest midrange processor, and we doubt it will be able to keep the phone running smoothly for 6 long years. There's no wireless charging, and the video quality is not on par with the competition.



But you get what you pay for, in the end. For €499, the Honor 400 5G offers quite a decent package. If you want to go against the grain and not reach out and grab a Galaxy A56 or a Pixel 9a , this phone could be a decent alternative. Time for the million-dollar question! Should you buy the Honor 400 5G? The answer, anticlimactically, is it depends. The phone does some things right and neglects others. For starters, the display is beautiful—thin bezels, bright and colorful, sharp and detailed. The main camera is also pretty decent; not many phones in this price range get the 200MP treatment in this department.Furthermore, the wired charging is pretty fast, and we can't overlook the design (quite literally). Last but not least, the Honor 400 comes with the promise of 6 years of major OS updates, though we're not sure if the hardware will manage to live up to that promise.Now, not everything is roses, though. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is not the fastest midrange processor, and we doubt it will be able to keep the phone running smoothly for 6 long years. There's no wireless charging, and the video quality is not on par with the competition.But you get what you pay for, in the end. For €499, the Honor 400 5G offers quite a decent package. If you want to go against the grain and not reach out and grab aor a, this phone could be a decent alternative.







