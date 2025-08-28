Google's Pixel Care+ is here with $0 repairs and unlimited claims

Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Google just rolled out a massive upgrade for its device protection, and if you own any of their hardware, you’ll want to pay attention. They've launched Pixel Care+, a new flagship program designed to give you a much higher level of coverage and real peace of mind. This isn't just a rebrand; it’s a complete overhaul that finally gives Pixel hardware the premium support experience it deserves.

So, what makes it so good? The plan is built around incredible value. We're talking $0 deductibles for the most common headaches: screen repairs and battery replacements. It also covers unlimited claims for accidental damage like drops and spills, and even offers $0 claims for post-warranty malfunctions.

It's important to know the specifics here: the screen repair covers the front and back glass (but not the inner folding screen on a Pixel Fold), and the battery replacement applies when it drops below 80% of its original capacity. Still, for the vast majority of issues, you're completely covered.

Here's a breakdown of the costs of the plan for the Pixel 10 series. You can see the pricing for other eligible devices here:

Pixel CarePixel Care+
with Loss and theft		* Service fee for other accidental damage
Deductible for Loss and theft
Pixel 10Monthly Plan: $9
Two-Year Plan: $179		Monthly Plan: $10
Two-Year Plan: $199		$59
$79
Pixel 10 ProMonthly Plan: $13
Two-Year Plan: $239		Monthly Plan: $15
Two-Year Plan: $279		$99$149
Pixel 10 Pro XLMonthly Plan: $13
Two-Year Plan: $239		Monthly Plan: $15
Two-Year Land: $279		$99$149
Pixel 10 Pro FoldMonthly Plan: $16
Two-Year Plan: $299		Monthly Plan: $18
Two-Year Plan: $339		$99$149

* No service fee for cracked front screen, back glass repairs, battery replacements (less than 80% capacity), or post-warranty malfunctions.

The service and plan options have also been thoughtfully designed. You can now file a claim yourself directly through the Google Store or the new My Pixel App, and if a replacement is needed, they’ll ship it out as early as the next day. There’s also an optional Loss and Theft add-on, which gives you up to two claims in a 12-month period (though this option isn't available in New York). After that, your unlimited accidental damage coverage still applies.

The process of starting a repair service from the My Pixel app. | Video credit —  Google


Getting the plan is also more flexible. You can get it through the Google Store or Google Fi. The Store offers both a monthly plan (for up to 60 months) and a 2-year upfront plan, with or without Loss and Theft. If you’re on Google Fi, it’s a simple monthly add-on that includes Loss and Theft.

Do you think the new Pixel Care+ plan is a good value?

Vote View Result


I believe this is exactly what the Pixel ecosystem needed. While the service is offered in partnership with Asurion, the emphasis on a self-service, intuitive claims process through Google's own apps is a necessary move. The real test is always in the execution, but every detail here seems designed to remove friction for the user. Additionally, let's hope that Google will keep this plan around long term. It wouldn't be the first time Google rolls something out only to then do away with it shortly after.


Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
