Google’s April fix for the Pixel Watch is finally here and it quietly solves a big problem

Pixel Watch 3 alongside the original Referential image of thealongside the original Pixel Fold . | Image credit — PhoneArena













Unlike the March release, where different Pixel Watch models ran separate firmware builds, the April update unifies all supported Pixel Watches under the same version. It doesn’t introduce a new security patch, but instead keeps the March security level intact across the board.

The focus this time is squarely on improving stability and performance. Among the standout fixes, the long-standing issue with delayed notifications seems to have been addressed, which will be a huge relief for users who depend on timely alerts. Early user reports also suggest noticeable improvements to battery efficiency, another pain point from the last update.