Google’s April fix for the Pixel Watch is finally here and it quietly solves a big problem
Referential image of the Pixel Watch 3 alongside the original Pixel Fold. | Image credit — PhoneArena
If you've been frustrated with delayed notifications on your Pixel Watch lately, Google's latest software update might finally bring you some relief. The April 2025 update, now rolling out to the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and the newest Pixel Watch 3, is focused on squashing bugs introduced in previous versions, particularly those that affected notifications and battery life.
This update, which carries the build number BP1A.250305.019.W7, comes on the heels of last month’s Wear OS 5.1 release. That March update was built on Android 15 and brought a few improvements to the Pixel Watch lineup, but it also unintentionally introduced new issues, including laggy or missed notifications and faster-than-usual battery drain. Google promised a fix, and now it’s finally landing on users' wrists.
The April 2025 bug fix update is rolling out to Pixel Watches. | Image credit — u/wired- on Reddit
Unlike the March release, where different Pixel Watch models ran separate firmware builds, the April update unifies all supported Pixel Watches under the same version. It doesn’t introduce a new security patch, but instead keeps the March security level intact across the board.
The focus this time is squarely on improving stability and performance. Among the standout fixes, the long-standing issue with delayed notifications seems to have been addressed, which will be a huge relief for users who depend on timely alerts. Early user reports also suggest noticeable improvements to battery efficiency, another pain point from the last update.
To install the update, users can head to Settings, then System, and then System Updates on their watch. If the update doesn’t appear right away, some users have had success by repeatedly tapping the "Your watch is up to date" screen. Connecting via Wi-Fi instead of Bluetooth may also help the update download faster, not to mention making sure your watch is charged to at least 60% capacity.
While this isn’t a flashy feature drop, it’s a much-needed patch that could finally bring some consistency and stability to the Pixel Watch. Receiving late notifications is truly detrimental to a smartwatch's experience, so it is updates such as this one that end up determining whether a smartwatch is actually enjoyable and dependable to live with day-to-day.
