Google’s latest March 2025 update contains a big surprise for Pixel Watch users

Software updates Google Pixel Watch
Pixel Watch 2
Pixel Watch 2 is eligible for the Wear OS 5.1 based on Android 15 update | Image credit: PhoneArena
Google is now rolling out the March 2025 software update to all Pixel Watch devices. We’ve already reported about the very important feature drop for March 2025, which includes important changes for Pixel phones and smartwatches.

What we didn’t know is that the March 2025 software update also includes Wear OS 5.1. The latter is based on Android 15 and was first made available to developers for testing purposes late last year.

Google has just confirmed the information and revealed that the rollout will continue over the next few weeks, so if your Pixel Watch didn’t receive the update yet, be patient and make sure you check for Wear OS 5.1 again at a later date.

According to Google, all three Pixel Watch models are eligible for the Wear OS 5.1 update, so here are the software versions for those who want to be sure they download this specific update:

Global
  • Pixel Watch 1: BP1A.250305.019.W2
  • Pixel Watch 2 and Watch 3: BP1A.250305.019.W3

Since we’ve already covered the most important changes included in the March 2025 update, here is a quick rundown of what you should expect in terms of news features (especially if you live in the United States):

  • Loss of Pulse Detection in the US (Pixel Watch 3)
  • Menstrual health support (Pixel Watch 3)
  • Media controls upgrade
  • Step count enhancements (all Pixel Watches)
  • Expansion of Auto Bedtime mode on device (Pixel Watch 2)

Pixel Watch 3 gets the most features via the March 2025 update | Image credit: PhoneArena

It’s important to mention that the features above are part of the March 2025 update, which means that we’re still in the dark as to what Wear 5.1 based on Android 15 changes for Pixel Watch users.

Also, it appears that the update is first making its way to the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi versions of the Pixel Watch 2 and Watch 3, so if you own the original Pixel Watch or LTE versions of the other two models, you’ll have to wait a few more days probably.

Last but not least, Google mentions that the next major update for the Pixel Watch will arrive in June. After the June 2025 update is released, Pixel Watch users will receive updates on a quarterly basis.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.

