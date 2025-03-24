Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Google Pixel Watch users are reporting broken functionality since the latest update

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Wearables Wear Google Pixel
Image of the Pixel Watch 3 on a person's hand
Pixel Watch owners are facing issues after the recent Wear OS 5.1 update, affecting both new and older models. The software update, released earlier this month for Wi-Fi models and just last week for LTE versions, aimed to improve things but has instead caused problems for some users.

More reports of these issues are coming in, with many users on Reddit sharing their frustrations. A common complaint has been that of notifications arriving late. One user even said their smartwatch would vibrate for an alert, but the notification wouldn't show on the screen right away, leaving the watch face visible. This delay in alerts impacts a key function of a connected smartwatch.

However, the issues appear to go beyond just notification delays. Several user comments also mention trouble connecting or staying connected with Fitbit. Additionally, some Pixel Watch wearers can't change their watch faces, a standard personalization feature for these devices. These issues together suggest a wider problem with the updated software on the affected devices.


So far, Google hasn't officially acknowledged the growing concerns from Pixel Watch users about the Wear OS 5.1 update. In the meantime, some users in the online communities have proposed some possible temporary fixes. Some say that simply restarting the device can temporarily help with some of the reported issues, while others have found that doing a full reset of their Pixel Watch has fixed more of the reported issues. The latter posting a greater inconvenience, though, as it means setting up their preferences and data again.

It's disappointing when a software update meant to make things better introduces bugs instead. In the latest update announcement, Google mentioned that the next major update for the Pixel Watch won't arrive until June, and then on a quarterly basis after that. It would be even more disappointing if users have to wait all the way until June for the problem to be fixed via another OTA.

While quick fixes like restarts might give some immediate help, they don't actually fix the main issue. Hopefully, Google will soon acknowledge these reports and release a bugfix as soon as possible in order to address these issues and bring back the expected smooth performance of the Pixel Watch.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless