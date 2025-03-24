Google Pixel Watch users are reporting broken functionality since the latest update





So far, Google hasn't officially acknowledged the growing concerns from Pixel Watch users about the Wear OS 5.1 update. In the meantime, some users in the online communities have proposed some possible temporary fixes. Some say that simply restarting the device can temporarily help with some of the reported issues, while others have found that doing a full reset of their Pixel Watch has fixed more of the reported issues. The latter posting a greater inconvenience, though, as it means setting up their preferences and data again.





It's disappointing when a software update meant to make things better introduces bugs instead. In the latest update announcement, Google mentioned that the next major update for the Pixel Watch won't arrive until June, and then on a quarterly basis after that. It would be even more disappointing if users have to wait all the way until June for the problem to be fixed via another OTA.





While quick fixes like restarts might give some immediate help, they don't actually fix the main issue. Hopefully, Google will soon acknowledge these reports and release a bugfix as soon as possible in order to address these issues and bring back the expected smooth performance of the Pixel Watch.