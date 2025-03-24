Google Pixel Watch users are reporting broken functionality since the latest update
Pixel Watch owners are facing issues after the recent Wear OS 5.1 update, affecting both new and older models. The software update, released earlier this month for Wi-Fi models and just last week for LTE versions, aimed to improve things but has instead caused problems for some users.
More reports of these issues are coming in, with many users on Reddit sharing their frustrations. A common complaint has been that of notifications arriving late. One user even said their smartwatch would vibrate for an alert, but the notification wouldn't show on the screen right away, leaving the watch face visible. This delay in alerts impacts a key function of a connected smartwatch.
However, the issues appear to go beyond just notification delays. Several user comments also mention trouble connecting or staying connected with Fitbit. Additionally, some Pixel Watch wearers can't change their watch faces, a standard personalization feature for these devices. These issues together suggest a wider problem with the updated software on the affected devices.
So far, Google hasn't officially acknowledged the growing concerns from Pixel Watch users about the Wear OS 5.1 update. In the meantime, some users in the online communities have proposed some possible temporary fixes. Some say that simply restarting the device can temporarily help with some of the reported issues, while others have found that doing a full reset of their Pixel Watch has fixed more of the reported issues. The latter posting a greater inconvenience, though, as it means setting up their preferences and data again.
It's disappointing when a software update meant to make things better introduces bugs instead. In the latest update announcement, Google mentioned that the next major update for the Pixel Watch won't arrive until June, and then on a quarterly basis after that. It would be even more disappointing if users have to wait all the way until June for the problem to be fixed via another OTA.
While quick fixes like restarts might give some immediate help, they don't actually fix the main issue. Hopefully, Google will soon acknowledge these reports and release a bugfix as soon as possible in order to address these issues and bring back the expected smooth performance of the Pixel Watch.
