Google's awesome Black Friday deals will include hefty Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro discounts





By far the most compelling US Google Store deals set to be made available during the search giant's undoubtedly extended Black Friday 2022 sale will see the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro drop to lower-than-ever prices of $499 and $799 respectively.





These are the first outright discounts with no strings attached, no special requirements, and no gifts included for the two "pure Google" phones released just last month, slashing an almost surprisingly generous $100 and $150 off the regular starting prices of the 6.3-inch Pixel 7 and 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro





Digital hoarders should wait and see what kind of markdowns the non-128GB storage configurations will get, although it seems reasonable to expect the exact same discounts across the board.





We're also fairly certain these deals will be available from other retailers as well on or around Black Friday, so if you prefer shopping at Best Buy or Amazon, we'd definitely advise you to keep an eye out after November 17 (or even before that date).





At $499 and up, the "vanilla" Pixel 7 could easily be best affordable phone available this holiday season, packing the same Tensor G2 processor as its big brother while sporting a reasonably smooth 90Hz AMOLED screen and very capable dual rear-facing cameras.









The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are not the only devices The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are not the only devices Google plans to discount ahead of Black Friday, mind you, although the rest of the company's early holiday deals look far less exciting on paper while also seeming... oddly familiar





Pixel 6a - $299 (down from $449)

Chromecast with Google TV (HD or 4K) - $19.99 and up (after $10 discounts)

Pixel Buds A-Series - $64 (discounted from $99)

Nest Hub (2nd Gen) - $49.99 (50 percent off)

Nest Thermostat - $89.99 (down from $129.99)

Nest Cam (battery) - $119.99 (after $60 discount)

Nest Doorbell (battery) - $119.99 (down from $179.99)



Google is setting the stage for the year's biggest shopping day, officially revealing exactly what's in store for stock Android-loving bargain hunters come November 17. That's next Thursday, mind you, rather than the final Thursday of the month, which means you'll get plenty of time to complete your holiday shopping well before Thanksgiving.