Google releases Android 15 Beta 1.2 with additional bug fixes for Pixel devices
Just three days after addressing a major issue with NFC tap-to-pay, Google has released another update for the Android 15 Beta program. Beta 1.2 continues to focus on improving the stability and performance of the upcoming Android version for Pixel devices.
Following the previous update (Beta 1.1) that brought back contactless payments through Google Wallet via NFC, the Beta 1.2 patch (build AP31.240322.027) tackles additional bugs reported by users. The changelog for the small (approximately 14MB) update lists the fixes as follows:
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused apps to freeze and display an "Application Not Responding" message. (Issue #328865524)
- Fixed a system performance issue that caused excessive battery drain in some cases. (Issue #335718464, Issue #335188185)
- Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash when trying to add a fingerprint. (Issue #334035378, Issue #335481930)
- Fixed an issue that prevented the system back gesture from working in some cases. (Issue #331303569, Issue #334738577)
- Fixed an issue that could cause the screen to flicker repeatedly. (Issue #325555461)
All eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program will receive an over-the-air (OTA) update notification for Beta 1.2. The update includes the April 2024 security patch and is available for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.
As a reminder, enrolling in the Android Beta Program means experiencing potential bugs and glitches as Google continues to develop the next version of Android. If you rely on your phone for everyday critical tasks, it might be best to wait for the official release of Android 15 before enrolling in the Beta program.
For those eager to test out new features and willing to deal with occasional bugs, the Android 15 Beta program does give you a chance to get a sneak peek at what's coming to Pixel devices. That said, proceed with caution if you choose to do so.
