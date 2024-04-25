Google releases Android 15 Beta 1.2 with additional bug fixes for Pixel devices





Following the previous update (Beta 1.1) that brought back contactless payments through Google Wallet via NFC, the Beta 1.2 patch (build AP31.240322.027) tackles additional bugs reported by users. The changelog for the small (approximately 14MB) update lists the fixes as follows:





Fixed an issue that sometimes caused apps to freeze and display an "Application Not Responding" message. (Issue #328865524)

Fixed a system performance issue that caused excessive battery drain in some cases. (Issue #335718464, Issue #335188185)

Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash when trying to add a fingerprint. (Issue #334035378, Issue #335481930)

Fixed an issue that prevented the system back gesture from working in some cases. (Issue #331303569, Issue #334738577)

Fixed an issue that could cause the screen to flicker repeatedly. (Issue #325555461)





