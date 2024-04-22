Android 15 Beta 1.1 rolls out with NFC and Google Wallet contactless payments fix

Google has released a minor patch for its ongoing Android 15 Beta program. This small update addresses a few lingering stability issues and bugs that beta testers may have encountered in the larger Beta 1 release.





The focus of this patch is to enhance stability rather than introduce significant new features. However, while not a major overhaul, the patch is addressing one major issue that prevented some users from using Google Wallet and other NFC-related features. The Android 15 Beta 1.1 patch includes fixes for these specific issues:





Android 15 Beta 1.1 Changelog:

Fixed various issues with NFC that interfered with wallet apps and other NFC-dependent system operations. (Issue #333929007, Issue #333957918, Issue #334578498, Issue #334270672, Issue #334171753, Issue #336064427, Issue #333935278)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Developer Options settings screen to crash. (Issue #333941833)

Fixed an issue that prevented some devices from updating properly to Beta 1. (Issue #333932298, Issue #333981062)

Fixed a text clipping issue when trying to print. (Issue #334925832, Issue #334430062)







