Android 15 Beta 1.1 rolls out with NFC and Google Wallet contactless payments fix
Google has released a minor patch for its ongoing Android 15 Beta program. This small update addresses a few lingering stability issues and bugs that beta testers may have encountered in the larger Beta 1 release.
The focus of this patch is to enhance stability rather than introduce significant new features. However, while not a major overhaul, the patch is addressing one major issue that prevented some users from using Google Wallet and other NFC-related features. The Android 15 Beta 1.1 patch includes fixes for these specific issues:
Android 15 Beta 1.1 Changelog:
- Fixed various issues with NFC that interfered with wallet apps and other NFC-dependent system operations. (Issue #333929007, Issue #333957918, Issue #334578498, Issue #334270672, Issue #334171753, Issue #336064427, Issue #333935278)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Developer Options settings screen to crash. (Issue #333941833)
- Fixed an issue that prevented some devices from updating properly to Beta 1. (Issue #333932298, Issue #333981062)
- Fixed a text clipping issue when trying to print. (Issue #334925832, Issue #334430062)
Android 15 Beta 1.1 OTA update for Pixel Fold at 28.09 MB vs. Pixel 6 Pro at 13.44 MB (Credit: @bragzter)
This patch is available to eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program, such as the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Those running Android 15 Beta 1, Android 14 QPR3, or the Android 15 Developer Preview will automatically receive an OTA (over-the-air) prompt to update to Android 15 Beta 1.1. Those on the first Android 15 Beta are strongly encouraged to apply this update in order to fix the existing issues with that build.
If you are interested in being a beta tester for Android 15, and you have an eligible Pixel device, you may do so on the Android Beta for Pixel site. However, keep in mind that beta releases can be unstable, and it's always a good idea to back up your device before joining the program. A recent example of how things can go wrong with a beta is how Android 15 Beta 1 broke NFC on some devices, so just keep that in mind before jumping in with your daily driver.
