Google's flawed first-gen Pixel Watch returns to the spotlight with a flawless new discount

Released almost two years ago, the Pixel Watch was plagued by a lot of first-gen issues, failing to impress even the most devoted Google fans from either a hardware or software standpoint. But that was at the wearable's $350 and up launch price, which Big G permanently discounted to $280 when the vastly improved Pixel Watch 2 entered the scene in the fall of 2023.
Predictably enough, that was further marked down on a number of different occasions in the last few months, and at its new record low price, the first Google-made Apple Watch rival might just be the best budget smartwatch available today.
The beauty of Amazon's latest Pixel Watch deal is that it doesn't exclusively target Prime members, which means you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special conditions to slash a higher-than-ever $110 off the aforementioned list price of 280 bucks.
The exact same discount is currently available for an LTE-enabled variant that normally costs $329.99 nowadays... after also receiving a permanent markdown last year from the $399.99 originally charged by Google and major retailers like Amazon.
While the OG Pixel Watch has obviously not been able to fix its hardware flaws in any way, shape, or form, still suffering from poor battery life and underwhelming overall performance, its software has come a long way since 2022, with future updates guaranteeing the user experience will only get better.
All in all, this is probably not among the very best smartwatches money can buy in 2024, but at (well) under two Benjamins (sans cellular connectivity), its value is pretty much unbeatable. That large and decidedly sharp display and the super-elegant circular design alone seem well worth your "investment", not to mention that the health monitoring tools are not bad either (thanks to Fitbit) and the Google Assistant support is just as awesome today as highlighted in our comprehensive Pixel Watch review from 2022.
